Report: Leicester and Crystal Palace want Ziyech-esque attacker with £13m release clause

Roberto Alvarado is reportedly Europe-bound with Premier League duo Leicester City and Palace battling Ajax for the Cruz Azul and Mexico star.

Cruz Azul winger Roberto Alvarado is a target for Leicester City and Crystal Palace, according to Voetbal International, with an affordable £13 million release clause making him a man in serious demand.

With 18 caps for the Mexico national team at the age of just 21, Alvarez has been very highly rated on the other side of the Atlantic for some time and it seems that his mercurial talents have not gone unnoticed in Europe either.

The Cruz Azul starlet is a versatile and skilful attacking talent capable of playing out wide or through the middle as a number ten, opening up opposition defences with his perfectly weighted through balls.

And, with Alvarado available for as little as £13 million, the Liga MX giants may be powerless to prevent their prized asset from moving abroad, some six months after he helped Mexico beat USA in the final of the Gold Cup.

Crystal Palace and Leicester are interested, Voetbal International reports. And it’s a testament to his potential that Ajax, Champions League semi-finalists last season, see Alvarado as a potential successor for the talismanic Hakim Ziyech or Donny Van de Beek in Amsterdam.

Ziyek and Van de Beek continue to be linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs and Ajax already have one Mexican in their ranks in the shape of defensive enforcer Edson Alvarez.

Should Alvarado move to the Premier League instead, however, he will increase the attacking potency available to Brendan Rodgers’ thrilling Leicester side.

But Crystal Palace, a team who remain overrelliant on Wilfried Zaha in the final third, are arguably in much greater need for a player of Alvarado’s talents. And if he develops at the rate of a Ziyech or a Van de Beek, Alvarado could be one of Europe's hottest creative talents within the next few years.