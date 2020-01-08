Report: Fulham and QPR want £11m speedster but he has other plans

Tottenham Hotspur will reportedly loan Jack Clarke back to the Championship after his ill-fated return to Leeds United.

London rivals Fulham and Queens Park Rangers are doing battle over Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke, according to the Mail, though reports suggest the £11 million winger would prefer a move up north instead.

Football is a fickle mistress and, 12 months after Clarke had the whole of Elland Road cheering his name, the England youth star has endured a season to forget.

The teenager sealed a big-money move to Spurs over the summer but managed just 19 minutes of football since returning to Leeds on loan, spending much of the last few months stuck in the reserves in West Yorkshire.

Tottenham have already signalled their intention to loan Clarke out again for the second half of the campaign after cutting short his second spell under Marcelo Bielsa, and the list of interested suitors appears to be growing by the day.

The Mail have thrown Fulham and QPR into the mix, although the Sun (8 January, page 51) suggests he may have reservations about joining either side and would prefer a move back up north.

That will no doubt be music to the ears of Jonathan Woodgate's Middlesbrough, who are allegedly keen to add Clarke to an exciting crop of youngsters at the Riverside.

If Clarke can overcome any pangs of homesickness, however, it must be said that Fulham or QPR could be the ideal destination for a fleet-footed winger who took the Championship by storm during a stunning debut season at Leeds.

QPR coach Mark Warburton has worked wonders with the likes of Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ilias Chair this season at Loftus Road. Fulham, meanwhile, play some of the most attractive football in England on their day and their attacking, possession-based style should suit Clarke down to the ground.