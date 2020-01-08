Report: Celtic player will undergo medical today as Parkhead exit nears

Preston North End are reportedly set to bring Scott Sinclair back to England after winning three Scottish Premiership titles in three years at Celtic.

Scott Sinclair is set to undergo a medical at Preston North End today as the Celtic winger closes in on a return to England, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Anyone who watched the former Manchester City and Chelsea winger take Scottish football by storm in his first two seasons at Celtic will be stunned to see how far he has fallen down the pecking order at Parkhead.

Subscribe

Celtic’s Player of the Year in 2017, these days the 30-year-old cannot buy a start in green and white. Neil Lennon has preferred to put his faith in Moi Elyounoussi down the left with Sinclair reduced to just 17 minutes of Scottish Premiership football all season long.

A parting of the ways, then, looks long overdue with Celtic looking to get a high-earning player off the books with six months left on his contract.

And the Lancashire Telegraph reports that Preston will be his destination with Sinclair set to travel down the Deepdale to undergo medical checks later today. The Championship side had shown interest in the experienced winger last summer, when Callum Robinson left for Sheffield United, and it remains to be seen how much they will pay for a man who cost Celtic £3 million four years ago (Guardian).

Sinclair might be one of the most successful Celtic players of the modern era, scoring 62 goals and winning the league title in each of his seasons north of the border. But he looks well past his best now and questions will be asked about whether an ageing player can make the difference in a high-octane, exciting Preston side.

Sinclair's impending departure also highlights the trust Lennon has placed in fleet-footed youngster Mikey Johnstone, while potentailly opening the door for Elyounoussi to join on a permanent basis.