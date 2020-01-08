Quick links

Celtic

Preston North End

Scottish Premiership

Championship

Report: Celtic player will undergo medical today as Parkhead exit nears

Danny Owen
Neil Lennon Celtics coach during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preston North End are reportedly set to bring Scott Sinclair back to England after winning three Scottish Premiership titles in three years at Celtic.

25th May 2019, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Football Cup Final, Heart of Midlothian versus Celtic; Odsonne Edouard of Celtic celebrates with Scott Sinclair and James Forrest...

Scott Sinclair is set to undergo a medical at Preston North End today as the Celtic winger closes in on a return to England, as reported by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Anyone who watched the former Manchester City and Chelsea winger take Scottish football by storm in his first two seasons at Celtic will be stunned to see how far he has fallen down the pecking order at Parkhead.

Subscribe

Celtic’s Player of the Year in 2017, these days the 30-year-old cannot buy a start in green and white. Neil Lennon has preferred to put his faith in Moi Elyounoussi down the left with Sinclair reduced to just 17 minutes of Scottish Premiership football all season long.

 

A parting of the ways, then, looks long overdue with Celtic looking to get a high-earning player off the books with six months left on his contract.

Eamonn Brophy of Kilmarnock vies with Scott Sinclair of Celtic during he Scottish Ladbrokes Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Celtic at Rugby Park on February 17, 2019 in Kilmarnock,...

And the Lancashire Telegraph reports that Preston will be his destination with Sinclair set to travel down the Deepdale to undergo medical checks later today. The Championship side had shown interest in the experienced winger last summer, when Callum Robinson left for Sheffield United, and it remains to be seen how much they will pay for a man who cost Celtic £3 million four years ago (Guardian).

Sinclair might be one of the most successful Celtic players of the modern era, scoring 62 goals and winning the league title in each of his seasons north of the border. But he looks well past his best now and questions will be asked about whether an ageing player can make the difference in a high-octane, exciting Preston side.

Sinclair's impending departure also highlights the trust Lennon has placed in fleet-footed youngster Mikey Johnstone, while potentailly opening the door for Elyounoussi to join on a permanent basis.

Scott Sinclair of Celtic is challenged by James Tavernier of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on March 31, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch