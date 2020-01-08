Lubo Moravcik claims reported Celtic target is far better than £2m man

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have held talks with Slovan Bratislava striker Andraz Sporar but what does this mean for Vakoun Issouf Bayo?

Celtic hero Lubo Moravcik has backed the potential £5 million signing of Andraz Sporar, telling the Record that the Slovan Bratislava hero would represent a substantial upgrade on Vakoun Issouf Bayo.

With the Hoops’ dominance of Scottish football coming under threat for the first time in almost a decade, the January transfer window offers a golden chance to bring a genuinely game-changing talent to Parkhead.

Subscribe

Slovenia international Sporar has hit 20 goals in 26 matches in all competitions this season, including five in six Europa League games, and has held talks over a £5 million move to Celtic.

And Moravcik, the legendary play-maker who provided ammunition for the likes of Henrik Larsson and Chris Sutton in Glasgow, believes that the seldom-seen Bayo could soon find himself replaced if Celtic beat Bristol City and Al-Gharafa to a coveted striker’s signature.

“(Sporar) was excellent in the Europa League this season with Slovan Bratislava and scored six goals in the competition and is in very good form. He is very strong physically, quick and he is good in front of goal, he makes good decisions in that area,” Moravcik said of a man who hit a further 34 goals in 2018/19.

“He has got the potential to score a lot of goals for Celtic.

“Sporar is a better player than Bayo. He doesn’t have the same style as Sporar - he is not as strong - and Sporar is better quality.”

Celtic took a punt on an unproven Ivorian when they signed Bayo for £2 million a year ago but they haven’t seen much return on their investment so far. The 22-year-old has looked clumsy and injury prone in Scotland, finding the net just once in 13 matches so far for Neil Lennon’s side.

If we presume that Sporar will join Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths at Celtic, that would leave Bayo on the outside looking in.