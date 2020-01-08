David O'Leary names the Leeds player who impresses him 'anytime' he watches him play

Leeds United will be hoping to earn promotion to the Premier League this season.

David O'Leary has shared that Kalvin Phillips impresses him 'a great deal' everytime he has watched Leeds United in action as he backed Marcelo Bielsa to help them earn promotion.

The Whites legend has claimed that if Leeds have learnt from last season then they will be more than capable of 'holding their own' in the Premier League.

Leeds are sitting top of the Championship table and it is looking likely, at this moment in time, that they will earn promotion back to the promised land.

Speaking to Match of the Day on BBC One, O'Leary, who managed Leeds when they were last in the Premier League, had nothing but positive words to say about the club.

"On the verge [of being back] and just speaking to the owner, it feels like this position same time last year and [they] just let it slip at the very end," O'Leary told BBC One.

"They would be a team that would be a great fit for the Premier League. I really hope they come up. They have great support. The city is a city that if the football team is doing well then they would fill the stadium. And I hope they get the job done this year.

"I have seen Leeds play three times this season and the thing that I come away with is how fit they are. How willing they are to take people on. They move the ball around quickly - Phillips, who is a good player, anytime I have seen him he has impressed me a great deal.

"I hope they have learnt [from last season] and get the job done this time because they are a side, who if they do come up, with investment, they will hold their own. They have a wonderful coach who will help them along the way."

It would be some story, and a deserving one if Bielsa is the man who finally ends Leeds' long-awaited return to the big time.

It has been a hard road for the Elland Road faithful in recent years, but one thing is for sure, if they do make a return then they are doing it some style.

Despite getting knocked out of the FA Cup by Arsenal on Monday night, the performance Leeds put in just proved that they are more than ready for Premier League football, it's just a case of getting over that dotted line.