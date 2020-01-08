Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

West Ham United

Darren Bent thinks Tottenham should sign European powerhouse ahead of West Ham amid rumours

Amir Mir
Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 5th January 2020.
Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United supporters will be hoping their respective sides add quality to their squads this month.

Kalidou Koulibaly of SSC Napoli competes for the ball with Patrik Hroovský of KRC Genk during the UEFA Champions League group E match between SSC Napoli and KRC Genk at Stadio San Paolo on...

Darren Bent has urged Tottenham to sign Kalidou Koulibaly 'over West Ham' as the European powerhouse has been touted to make a move to the Premier League. 

The TalkSport pundit thinks if West Ham are going for the Napoli defender than so should their rivals Spurs, as he also feels Jose Mourinho should also try to push for a deal to sign Southampton's Danny Ings.

The Daily Express have reported that West Ham are interested in signing £70 million Koulibaly, who is also attracting interest from the current Premier League champions, Manchester City - But according to the Express, Koulibaly has a £100 million release clause in his contract. 

 

Speaking to Drive on TalkSport (06/01/2020 at 4:25 pm), former Spurs striker, Bent, commented on who Jose Mourinho should push for during this January transfer window. 

"I understand, Danny Ings is on fire," Bent told TalkSport. "They should be, not breaking the bank, but putting a package together where Southampton cannot refuse it and then he can go there and score goals for Spurs. 

"They talk about West Ham going in for Koulibaly, surely they can get in there before. They are in the Champions League, they are doing better in the Premier League, so surely they can go and get Koulibaly and get him over West Ham."

West Ham's Aaron Cresswell under pressure from Tottenham Hotspur's Serge Aurier during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur at London Stadium on November...

Koulibaly signing for either West Ham or Tottenham would be a huge surprise given the other teams that have been after him.

There's no doubt that both London duo require some added-quality to their squads this month as their season isn't panning out how they first imagined. 

Both teams have sacked their managers this season, with Manuel Pellegrini recently parting ways with the Hammers and being replaced by David Moyes. 

David Moyes, Manager of West Ham United looks on prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Gillingham FC and West Ham United at MEMS Priestfield Stadium on January 05, 2020 in...

