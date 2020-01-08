Quick links

Leeds United

Darren Bent backs Leeds United to sign 'perfect' reported target

Amir Mir
Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa during the Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Leeds United at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Birmingham,...
Amir Mir Profile
Amir Mir

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are on the lookout for a new striker this month following the departure of Eddie Nkeitah.

Cauley Woodrow of Barnsley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Barnsley and Leeds United at Oakwell Stadium on September 15, 2019 in Barnsley, England.

Darren Bent has backed Leeds United to sign the 'fantastic' Cauley Woodrow as he claimed that he would be the 'perfect fit' for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

The TalkSport pundit shared that he saw at first hand what Woodrow was capable of during their time at Fulham as he thinks the striker wants to 'get better' and that he has the qualities to make the step up to Leeds.

The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020) previously claimed that Leeds are keen to sign Woodrow from their Yorkshire rivals Barnsley this month.

 

Speaking to Drive on TalkSport (06/01/2020 at 4:55 pm), Bent, who played alongside Woodrow when he was a youngster at Fulham, shared why it can work out for the hitman at Elland Road. 

"Cauley Woodrow linked with Leeds, I think he would be a perfect fit," Bent told TalkSport. "Nketiah has left there now, he wasn't getting enough game time, but I think Cauley, he offers something a little different. 

"He can play number 10. He works extremely hard. I had him at Fulham, he was only a young kid then. He wants to get better and he wants to learn. And I think he's good enough to make the step up.

"I saw him only in flashes at Fulham when he came in for certain games but it was hard for him because we were struggling at the time. But I am a big fan of Cauley and I think if he went to Leeds then that would be a fantastic signing for Leeds." 

Cauley Woodrow of Barnsley during the Sky Bet League One match between Barnsley and Shrewsbury Town at Oakwell Stadium on April 19, 2019 in Barnsley, United Kingdom.

Leeds are in need of adding another striker to their squad following the departure of Eddie Nkeitah, and if Leeds can get their way then Woodrow would be able to provide more in the attacking third than the Arsenal man.

Whilst Nketiah is perhaps a better penalty box striker than Woodrow, the Barnsley man has a much stronger build, can work the opposition backline a lot more and is more versatile. 

Under Bielsa, Woodrow can take his game to the next level and if he were to join then it would ease the burden on someone like Patrick Bamford who is the number one striker at the club. 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch