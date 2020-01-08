Darren Bent backs Leeds United to sign 'perfect' reported target

Leeds United are on the lookout for a new striker this month following the departure of Eddie Nkeitah.

Darren Bent has backed Leeds United to sign the 'fantastic' Cauley Woodrow as he claimed that he would be the 'perfect fit' for Marcelo Bielsa's side.

The TalkSport pundit shared that he saw at first hand what Woodrow was capable of during their time at Fulham as he thinks the striker wants to 'get better' and that he has the qualities to make the step up to Leeds.

The Sun on Sunday (print edition, page 61, January 5, 2020) previously claimed that Leeds are keen to sign Woodrow from their Yorkshire rivals Barnsley this month.

Speaking to Drive on TalkSport (06/01/2020 at 4:55 pm), Bent, who played alongside Woodrow when he was a youngster at Fulham, shared why it can work out for the hitman at Elland Road.

"Cauley Woodrow linked with Leeds, I think he would be a perfect fit," Bent told TalkSport. "Nketiah has left there now, he wasn't getting enough game time, but I think Cauley, he offers something a little different.

"He can play number 10. He works extremely hard. I had him at Fulham, he was only a young kid then. He wants to get better and he wants to learn. And I think he's good enough to make the step up.

"I saw him only in flashes at Fulham when he came in for certain games but it was hard for him because we were struggling at the time. But I am a big fan of Cauley and I think if he went to Leeds then that would be a fantastic signing for Leeds."

Leeds are in need of adding another striker to their squad following the departure of Eddie Nkeitah, and if Leeds can get their way then Woodrow would be able to provide more in the attacking third than the Arsenal man.

Whilst Nketiah is perhaps a better penalty box striker than Woodrow, the Barnsley man has a much stronger build, can work the opposition backline a lot more and is more versatile.

Under Bielsa, Woodrow can take his game to the next level and if he were to join then it would ease the burden on someone like Patrick Bamford who is the number one striker at the club.