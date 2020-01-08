Danny Murphy expects Leeds United man to be a Premier League player next season

Leeds United are sitting top of the tree in the Championship table.

Danny Murphy has claimed that he will be 'amazed' if Kalvin Phillips isn't playing Premier League football next season as he warned that 'someone will take him' if Leeds don't earn promotion.

The TalkSport pundit also compared the Leeds man to an Anfield great in Jordan Henderson as he felt that he is a younger version of the Champions League winning captain.

Phillips put on a very solid individual display for Leeds despite their FA Cup defeat against Arsenal on Monday night, as the highly-rated talent showed the world that he is capable of playing against the big players.

Speaking to Drive on TalkSport, former England midfielder, Murphy, shared what he loved about Phillips, as he also warned that he will be gone if Leeds don't cross over the dotted line.

"I really liked his movement," Murphy told TalkSport. "And when you're at a game you get to see it. When that ball is getting knocked around by the defenders and the keeper, you have to be really cute and clever. Carrick was one of the best at it.

"How has someone always got time on the ball? It's what they do before they receive the ball, movement to get into space, the pace of the movement, when to go towards the ball and stay away from the ball and lose the marker. Ozil was trying to keep track of him but he couldn't near him.

"Then his distribution was really good. It was really disciplined. He didn't want to be the star of the show by hitting 50-yard pings. His set-plays were really good. I'd be amazed. If Leeds were to mess up this season and not go up, I think he will be a Premier League player next season. Someone will take him for sure.

"I'd like to see a bit more of him if he's got that courage when he's got the ball creative wise. Take a few more risks. A bit like a young Jordan Henderson in that role when he was a bit safe and he's grown into that role. I think he can play in one of the top teams."

Leeds are sitting top of the tree in the Championship and the fans will be hoping their boyhood supporter can guide them back to the promised in May.

Last season, Billy Sharp guided his own boyhood team in Sheffield United to the Premier League, whilst Jack Grealish wore the armband as Aston Villa made a return.

So it just goes to show that it is more than possible, as many expect Phillips to be showcasing his talent in England's top-flight next term, it's just a case of what shirt he will be wearing.