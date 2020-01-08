Danny Murphy comments on Sadio Mane & Mo Salah's relationship at Liverpool

Liverpool are seemingly walking away with the Premier League title this season after winning three trophies in 2019.

Danny Murphy has admitted that he is 'not convinced' by the relationship of Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

The TalkSport pundit at first claimed that he didn't think they were the 'best of buddies' off the field of play, but he thinks that it's only on the field that they seemingly don't get on.

Earlier on in the season, Mane reacted angrily, although his manager, teammates and fans saw the funny side, to Salah not passing him the ball during a game against Burnley. He ended up releasing his anger whilst being substituted.

Speaking to Drive on TalkSport (07/01/20 at 4:55 pm), Murphy shared how he has seen Mane's disbelief-like body language towards his teammate on the field of play, as he first explained how and why the incident at Turf Moor was quickly brushed under the carpet.

"My feeling with any of those stories is winning football matches overtakes everything else," Murphy told TalkSport. "I'm not convinced Mane and Salah are best buddies. I am not sure Mane quite likes Salah. I think he thinks he's selfish.

"I watch his body language the way he looks at him sometimes, he shakes his head and he's in disbelief sometimes. 'Why aren't you passing?!' You know. Not not likes him that's the wrong word. I think off the pitch they are probably fine, but on the pitch, you can see them 'come on'.

"But that's Salah. He's a goalscorer. All top goalscorers are like that. Michael Owen is the same. But winning football matches eradicates problems that are there. But if after that spat [v Burnley] Liverpool had lost two or three, all of a sudden it's because of that, isn't it?!"

It is a good thing that both Mane and Salah are like that because it means that it is Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp and the supporters who see the best results.

Mane has been edging Salah in terms of performances this season and even perhaps during the previous campaign when they lifted the Champions League.

The Reds are flying high in the Premier League and at the weekend they will come up against Jose Mourinho and his Tottenham side, as the Portuguese will no doubt enjoy battling up against the Merseyside club once again.