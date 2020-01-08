Danny Murphy backs Liverpool's Sadio Mane to win PFA award, comments on Mo Salah's form

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has been crowned African Player of the Year.

Danny Murphy has backed Sadio Mane to win the PFA Player of the Year award at the end of the season after he was crowned African Player of the Year.

The TalkSport pundit also claimed that the form of Mo Salah has 'dipped' this season from the previous campaign, as the Liverpool forward has suffered from an ankle injury this season.

It could be argued that during these past 18 months, Mane has perhaps now become Liverpool's most important player in the attacking third.

Speaking to Drive on TalkSport, Murphy lauded Mane and the form he has shown during the past year, as he thinks he is the best player in the Premier League at this moment in time.

"If you look back at the back half of last season when they won the Champions League, he was brilliant in the Premier League campaign," Murphy told TalkSport. "Started this season tremendously well.

"I think they [Senegal] got to the final of the AFCON, didn't they? He's an obvious winner [for African footballer of the year, which he has since won] - Salah has dipped a little bit from the amazing form he showed last season compared to this.

"I think Mane would be up there for PFA player as well. But there is still a bit to go. God forbid he doesn't get injured. But at the moment you could argue that he is the player, along with Van Dijk, that you wouldn't want to get injured. He is absolutely electric - he has been the best player in the Premier League this season."

Liverpool are still unbeaten in the Premier League as they are steamrolling through teams with relative ease.

At the weekend, Jurgen Klopp's side take on Jose Mourinho's Tottenham in a mouthwatering Premier League encounter.

Despite Spurs' indifferent performances this season, it wouldn't be a surprise if Mourinho is able to pull off a surprise result for his team because these types of matches are made for him.