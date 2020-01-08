Danny Murphy backs Danny Drinkwater to prove himself at Aston Villa

Aston Villa secured their first signing of the month when they snapped Danny Drinkwater up from Chelsea.

Danny Murphy has claimed that he is 'surprised' that Danny Drinkwater has moved to Aston Villa and that it didn't work out for him at his previous club Burnley as he backed the Chelsea man to 'prove' himself in the Midlands.

On Tuesday afternoon, Villa concluded their first piece of transfer business of the month when they announced on their official website that Drinkwater has joined the club on a six-month loan deal from Chelsea.

It is transfer news which has been met with approval by the Villa supporters, but they will be keen for their manager to add more faces to the squad, especially in the forward areas.

Speaking to Drive on TalkSport (07/01/20 at 6:55 pm), former Premier League midfielder, Murphy, was asked about Drinkwater's move to Villa.

"I am surprised, I thought the couple of seasons he had at Leicester he was absolutely superb," Murphy told TalkSport. "He didn't quite get the plaudits that the others got, Kante and Mahrez, for example, although he did get his move.

"If he can get back to anywhere near his best then he will be a super signing for Villa and hopefully he has that hunger now to prove himself again. Not prove himself, but just get back and play his football because he can play!

"He can see those passes. He supplied Vardy with a lot of those passes during the season Leicester won it and he can have it. He can get his foot in it."

Whilst Drinkwater hasn't played much in recent times and has struggled with injuries, his move to Villa Park isn't too dissimilar to Tyrone Mings from last January.

He was at Bournemouth, struggling for game time after a serious injury, but Villa needed him at that time and he needed Villa. All of that resulted in him being a standout performer for the club on their way to promotion.

The Villa Park faithful will be hoping the same will happen with Drinkwater because if he can produce the goods in the middle of the park then it may well keep the Midlands outfit up.