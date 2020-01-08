Quick links

'Come back': Some Aston Villa fans react to comments by 30-year-old attacker

Marc Albrighton's Leicester City will face off against Aston Villa in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final clash tonight.

Aston Villa supporters on Twitter would like to see Marc Albrighton return to B6 after he stated that the club still holds a 'special place' in his heart.

Leicester City will welcome Villa to the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night in a mouthwatering League Cup semi-final first leg encounter.

 

Given that this isn't a Premier League game, there could be the possibility that Albrighton starts, or at the very least, features against his former club.

Ahead of that game, Albrighton has shared how much love he still has for Villa and how he would have stayed at the club 'as long as they would have wanted me', as quoted by The Mirror.

In 2014, Albrighton left Villa on a free-transfer to move to the Foxes, a decision which the club has since regretted because he has gone on to win the Premier League title. 

Given that Villa are in search of experienced players this month, the Villa Park faithful have made it clear on Twitter that they would be keen on Albrighton making a return to the club this month. 

They have urged Villa to bring him back home and stated how it was a big mistake letting go of the versatile attacker in the first place.

It could be argued that he is better than any wide players that Villa currently have, with Anwar El Ghazi, Trezeguet and Jota producing indifferent performances this term.  

Added with that, he can play counter-attacking football, is experienced, can play possession-based football, is a dead-ball specialist, works hard off the ball, and best of all, his best ability is his crossing ability, which would suit Villa down to a tee. 

Here is a selection of Villa fans reacting to Albrighton's comments: 

