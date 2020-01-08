Two-time Celtic title winner seals Scottish Premiership return

Celtic boss Neil Lennon brought Dylan McGeouch back to Parkhead from their Glasgow rivals during his first stint with the Hoops.

Dylan McGeouch, who has won two Scottish Premiership titles with Celtic, is back in the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen after a stint south of the border with Sunderland.

The Glaswegian came through the ranks at the Hoops, his boyhood club, and returned to Parkhead on Neil Lennon's watch after a three-year youth stint at Rangers.

McGeouch said when he re-signed for Celtic: "When [the manager] walked through my front door that was when I decided... the manager of Celtic coming through my door to sign me. I knew then that I wanted to come back home, really." (Herald Scotland)

His senior stint at Celtic stretched between 2011 and 2015, during which time he made 20 appearances for the Bhoys qualified for two title winners' medals (FBRef), and following loans at Coventry City and Hibernian, he joined the latter permanently.

The 26-year-old was instrumental for Alan Stubbs' Hibs team as they lifted the Scottish Cup in 2016 and, under Lennon the following two seasons, helped them win promotion back to the Scottish Premiership before clinching a fourth-place finish in their first campaign back in the top flight.

McGeouch then moved to Sunderland in the summer of 2018, following Jack Ross south of the border, and made 42 appearances for the Black Cats, but fell out of first-team contention after Phil Parkinson took the Stadium of Light reins.

On Tuesday, Aberdeen confirmed that McGeouch had signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at Pittodrie, flying out to their warm-weather camp in Dubai the following day, and could potentially come up against his former side when they lock horns in the league on 16 February.