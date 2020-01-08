'Ffs, cheap option': Some Celtic fans react on hearing who Neil Lennon reportedly wants up front

Neil Lennon's Celtic have been linked with a move to bring Polish striker Patryk Klimala to Celtic Park this month.

A number of Celtic fans have been giving their thoughts on the latest reports linking the Hoops with Polish striker Patryk Klimala.

According to The Scottish Sun, the Bhoys are interested in snapping up the Jagiellonia Bialystok forward, who has seven goals and three assists from 17 Ekstraklasa appearances this season.

Subscribe

The report claims that Klimala, 21, still has 18 months to run on his contract with the Polish top-flight club, but has a €4million release clause (approximately £3.4million).

The Poland Under-21 striker is believed to be on Neil Lennon’s radar, but Celtic could face a fight with Europa League opponents Copenhagen, who have also reportedly targeted the forward.

Here is what some Celtic fans on social media have made of the report linking Klimala to Parkhead:

We don’t need another project like bayo, we need a proven striker — Neil McKeown (@neilmckeown4600) 7 January 2020

4mil is a stretch for a guy who’s got 18month left, never played for u21 international either — wyatt (@wyatt7777777) 7 January 2020

Pay the 4mill — Daniel Logan (@DanielL03680036) 7 January 2020

Experience needed wid prefer Glen Murray. — Johnbhoy (@JohnHislop12) 8 January 2020

So to save a million they want this guy ffs Celtic it’s getting beyond a joke — adrian simpson (@adrians22877353) 8 January 2020

This Klimala guy... 8 goals in 42 appearances over 3 seasons! Not exactly prolific for a striker — Scott Mackay (@Maldoon2007) 7 January 2020

Klimala seems to be the cheap option. — scott (@scott_1888) 7 January 2020

According to the Daily Mail, meanwhile, Celtic held discussions with Slovan Bratislava over a £5million deal with Andraz Sporar before Christmas, but have yet to lodge a formal offer, while Le Havre's Timo Kadawere has also been mentioned as a potential target for the Hoops.