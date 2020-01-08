Quick links

'Ffs, cheap option': Some Celtic fans react on hearing who Neil Lennon reportedly wants up front

Patryk Klimala (POL),Erhan Masovic (SRB),Marko Ilic (SRB) during the 2021 UEFA U21 Championship Qualifying Match between Poland and Serbia in Lodz, Poland, on October 15, 2019.
Neil Lennon's Celtic have been linked with a move to bring Polish striker Patryk Klimala to Celtic Park this month.

A number of Celtic fans have been giving their thoughts on the latest reports linking the Hoops with Polish striker Patryk Klimala.

According to The Scottish Sun, the Bhoys are interested in snapping up the Jagiellonia Bialystok forward, who has seven goals and three assists from 17 Ekstraklasa appearances this season.

The report claims that Klimala, 21, still has 18 months to run on his contract with the Polish top-flight club, but has a €4million release clause (approximately £3.4million).

The Poland Under-21 striker is believed to be on Neil Lennon’s radar, but Celtic could face a fight with Europa League opponents Copenhagen, who have also reportedly targeted the forward.

Here is what some Celtic fans on social media have made of the report linking Klimala to Parkhead:

According to the Daily Mail, meanwhile, Celtic held discussions with Slovan Bratislava over a £5million deal with Andraz Sporar before Christmas, but have yet to lodge a formal offer, while Le Havre's Timo Kadawere has also been mentioned as a potential target for the Hoops.

Celtic Manager Neil Lennon is seen during a press conference at Celtic Park ahead of the Europa League match between Celtic and Lazio on October 23, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

