Celtic boss has just said something really worrying about Rangers

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have had the edge over Celtic in head-to-head games recently, admits Neil Lennon.

Neil Lennon has admitted that it would be 'fair' to suggest that Rangers had worked out how to play against Celtic.

The Gers beat Lennon's side 2-1 before the winter break for what was their first win at Parkhead in nine years.

In doing so, Rangers moved two points behind Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title, with the Hoops having played one game more.

Gerrard's side could and definitely should have beaten the Bhoys in the League Cup final last month, with the popular opinion being that Rangers were much the better side at Hampden Park.

And Lennon has admitted to Sky Sports News that his opposite number might've forced him to shake things up with regards to players and tactics.

Asked by Sky Sports News whether Rangers had worked out how to play against them, Lennon said: "That's a fair comment. I think we need to look at how we set up and change the way we play, to address the lack of pressure we've put on them in the last couple of games.

"There's no question we've looked at the game and there's aspects, be it personnel or changing the formation, that we can work on."

It's an honest admission by the Celtic manager, but also a worrying one.

The Scottish Premiership title race could hinge on the head-to-heads, considering only two points separate both sides at the halfway point.

And if Rangers have the edge in the head-to-head Old Firm games from now until May then that might make it very difficult for Lennon's side to reach nine in a row.

He must change things up against the light Blues.