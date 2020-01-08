Brendan Rodgers questioned on signing 'fantastic' Liverpool player

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is currently showcasing his talent at Bournemouth.

Brendan Rodgers has lauded Liverpool winger Harry Wilson as a 'fantastic talent' after he was asked whether he would want to sign the on-loan Bournemouth man.

The Leicester City boss made it clear that he is keen to add more quality to his squad this month, but he refused to get drawn into speculation that one of those players is Liverpool's thriving attacker.

Last season, Wilson was on a season-long loan at Championship side Derby County, who reached the play-off final under Frank Lampard, as the Liverpool man is now showcasing his talents at Dean Court.

Speaking to Sky Sports News (07/01/20 at 10:10 pm), Rodgers was asked about his plans during this January transfer window and about Wilson who he knows 'very well'.

"Our idea is to strengthen our squad," Rodgers told Sky Sports. "Like we always said, we look at areas we can improve and it call comes down to availability. If we can, we will and if we don't, as we have shown during the first half of the season we have a strong squad.

"And lots of them are young players who are evolving as the season We want to but if we cannot then we will continue with what we have and reinforce in the summer.

On whether someone like Harry Wilson would interest him: "I know Harry [Wilson] very well. He's a fantastic talent. I don't speculate or gossip on other players, especially other players from other teams."

Wilson is a Rodgers type of player and someone who would thrive under his stewardship if he were able to secure the services of the £20 million rated man [Goal].

But given what is happening at Anfield, Wilson will be keen to prove what he is all about at Liverpool next season, as their youngsters thrived during their FA Cup win against Everton over the weekend.

Whilst those youngsters are serious top talents, Wilson is ahead of them in the order because he is more proven and he will be hoping to get a taste of the action at Anfield next season.