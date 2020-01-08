Boss confirms interest has been expressed in reported Sunderland target available for free this summer

It remains to be seen whether or not Sunderland are one of the clubs keen on Bristol City's Bailey Wright.

Lee Johnson has responded to speculation linking Bailey Wright with Sunderland.

And the Bristol City manager has confirmed that interest has been expressed in the Robins' club captain.

Johnson told Bristol Live that there are in fact five or six clubs keen on Wright, but whether or not Sunderland are one of them remains to be seen.

"Well, Bailey's out of contract at the end of the year so at the moment the club have entered talks into a new one," said the 38-year-old.

"I think Bailey is a fantastic human first and foremost, a very good football player and we have to decide what's right for him and all parties on that one.

"I know there's been interest and five or six clubs have expressed an interest, and it's something that we have to sit down around the table and decide exactly what the future is for that one."

Wright has only played three times for Bristol City in the Championship this season.

And the centre-back's contract situation could see the Robins cash in if a suitable offer is made by Sunderland or any other club, eliminating the risk of losing him for nothing in the summer transfer window.

Wright, who has 24 caps for Australia, began his career at Preston North End and moved to Ashton Gate in January 2017.

While at Deepdale, the 27-year-old helped Preston to promotion from Sunderland's current division - League One - via the play-offs.