'Better than Dembele': Team-mate's praise should excite Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to sign the Celtic striker.

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to approximately 71 strikers since the news broke that Harry Kane suffered a hamstring tear.

We might've made up that number, but there seems to be speculation about Spurs signing a new centre-forward every single day.

On Monday it was Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham, while the same publication, 90 Min, claimed on Tuesday that Tottenham wanted Celtic's Odsonne Edouard.

It's very possible that neither player is a genuine target, but if Edouard is then maybe fans of the North London club should be excited.

According to 90 Min, Tottenham want the Hoops striker as a 'viable alternative' to Moussa Dembele incase they can't sign the Lyon hitman.

Thing is, Edouard is better than his former Celtic team-mate, according to one of his current Celtic team-mates.

Here's what centre-back Christopher Jullien said to Herald Scotland about the 21-year-old in November: "I would say Odsonne is better because I’ve only played with him. I would say Odsonne for sure. You all saw it before me that Moussa is a really good striker, but Odsonne is younger and his talent is really good."

There you have it, Dembele, who has 12 goals and three assists for the Ligue 1 side this season, is the inferior player, going by Jullien's comments.

Is that in itself enough reason to make Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy find the chequebook? Not exactly, but it does indicate that Edouard has a very bright future.

A big English club might well end up signing him at some point in the future and Levy doesn't want to regret that it wasn't him who took the plunge.