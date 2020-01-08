Quick links

'Better than Dembele': Team-mate's praise should excite Tottenham

Shane Callaghan
Odsonne Edouard of Celtic during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Lazio and Celtic at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy.
Shane Callaghan
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to sign the Celtic striker.

Dublin , Ireland - 7 July 2018; Moussa Dembele of Glasgow Celtic celebrates after scoring his side's first goal with team mate Odsonne Edouard during the friendly match between Shamrock...

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked to approximately 71 strikers since the news broke that Harry Kane suffered a hamstring tear.

We might've made up that number, but there seems to be speculation about Spurs signing a new centre-forward every single day.

On Monday it was Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham, while the same publication, 90 Min, claimed on Tuesday that Tottenham wanted Celtic's Odsonne Edouard.

It's very possible that neither player is a genuine target, but if Edouard is then maybe fans of the North London club should be excited.

 

According to 90 Min, Tottenham want the Hoops striker as a 'viable alternative' to Moussa Dembele incase they can't sign the Lyon hitman.

Thing is, Edouard is better than his former Celtic team-mate, according to one of his current Celtic team-mates.

Here's what centre-back Christopher Jullien said to Herald Scotland about the 21-year-old in November: "I would say Odsonne is better because I’ve only played with him. I would say Odsonne for sure. You all saw it before me that Moussa is a really good striker, but Odsonne is younger and his talent is really good."

There you have it, Dembele, who has 12 goals and three assists for the Ligue 1 side this season, is the inferior player, going by Jullien's comments.

Is that in itself enough reason to make Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy find the chequebook? Not exactly, but it does indicate that Edouard has a very bright future.

A big English club might well end up signing him at some point in the future and Levy doesn't want to regret that it wasn't him who took the plunge.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic FC in action against Paulo Vinicius of CFR Cluj during the UEFA Champions League 2019

Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

