'Best news all day': Some Everton fans delighted with reported Carlo Ancelotti decision

Carlo Ancelotti the head coach
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is set to offload Gylfi Sigurdsson if a good offers comes in.

Gylfi Sigurdsson of Everton during the FA Cup Third Round match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield on January 5, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Everton fans have been left delighted by Carlo Ancelotti’s reported decision to sell Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Sun claim that Ancelotti now wants Sigurdsson sold, as he has given up on the Everton playmaker.

 

Sigurdsson has badly disappointed at Goodison Park in recent times, with his effort levels called into question by fans.

And Ancelotti’s reported decision to offload Sigurdsson has gone down well with supporters.

The reaction to Sigurdsson potentially leaving rather sums up how far out of favour he has fallen at Everton.

The midfielder was brought to Everton to be one of their main creators, but he has failed to provide any cutting edge this term.

It could be best for both club and player if he moves on now, as Sigurdsson appears to have lost all support among the Goodison Park crowd.

Everton have badly unperformed this season, meaning that wholesale changes could be made by Ancelotti this month.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

