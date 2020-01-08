'Best news all day': Some Everton fans delighted with reported Carlo Ancelotti decision

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is set to offload Gylfi Sigurdsson if a good offers comes in.

Everton fans have been left delighted by Carlo Ancelotti’s reported decision to sell Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The Sun claim that Ancelotti now wants Sigurdsson sold, as he has given up on the Everton playmaker.

Sigurdsson has badly disappointed at Goodison Park in recent times, with his effort levels called into question by fans.

And Ancelotti’s reported decision to offload Sigurdsson has gone down well with supporters.

Yesssss get him out — Cal (@CallumCalwillo) January 6, 2020

Thank god for that, mute on the pitch, scored a few worldies but that’s it, he can’t run, can Delph n Sniderlyn go as well please — Nick Ryan (@NickRyanPGAlol) January 6, 2020

Good. Offered nothing all season. Byeeee — That Blue Boy (@thatblueboy98) January 6, 2020

Best news all day — Sayantan Bal (@sayantan_01) January 6, 2020

Please let this happen — DazRB1878 (@DarrenBarnard1) January 6, 2020

All for it. Only on a few occasions has Sigurdsson performed to the level he is capable of. Sorry but he has disappointed a lot of the supporters. Just a passenger at times. @EvertonBlueArmy . — Peter Papadopoulos (@PeterPapadopo11) January 7, 2020

First one out cheerio — Daniel Colton (@DanielColton9) January 8, 2020

The reaction to Sigurdsson potentially leaving rather sums up how far out of favour he has fallen at Everton.

The midfielder was brought to Everton to be one of their main creators, but he has failed to provide any cutting edge this term.

It could be best for both club and player if he moves on now, as Sigurdsson appears to have lost all support among the Goodison Park crowd.

Everton have badly unperformed this season, meaning that wholesale changes could be made by Ancelotti this month.