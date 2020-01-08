Aston Villa fans react to rumours linking the club to Ryan Babel

Is it safe to say that Villa fans don't want Ryan Babel at the club?

According to a report from Turkish Football, Aston Villa are among the teams who have been offered a chance to sign former Liverpool attacker Ryan Babel.

The 33-year-old Galatasaray forward has reportedly handed in a transfer request and wants to leave the Turkish club before the end of this month. Villa are joined by Newcastle United and Ajax to have expressed an interest in the Dutchman but is he really someone Dean Smith should be looking at?

The Villans will be without Wesley for the remainder of this season. That is a massive blow for Smith and his side as they battle for survival in the Premier League. Villa are just a point above the relegation zone at the moment and reinforcements in this window could determine their fate.

Babel has had an underwhelming time at Galatasaray this season having scored just five times in 20 appearances. He was in the Premier League in the second half of last season with Fulham where he scored five goals and provided four assists in 15 starts.

His performances couldn't change Fulham's fate though as the Lilywhites went down at the end of the campaign. Babel, on his day, can be very good for a club like Villa but his lack of consistency will be the biggest issue.

Aston Villa fans were hopeful of some big additions in this window especially after the injury to their star Brazilian forward. However, the news of interest in Babel hasn't gone down well and it is safe to say that the fans don't want the former Liverpool man as their new forward.

Doing a Fulham — ~ (@sam_avfc1) January 7, 2020

No, stinks of Fulham all over. — Villa'n of Punjab (@Bhangra_Machine) January 7, 2020

Please god, no. — Gary Jarvis (@Lumbarda) January 7, 2020

At least we now know where our scouts are spending their time pic.twitter.com/rs9E5rOeVz — Punjabi Villans (@PunjabiVillans) January 7, 2020

Can't think how many people will say we are "doing a Fulham" then — sam neville hubball (@samNhubball) January 7, 2020

That’s the best one I’ve heard yet — Lee Sweet (@leesweetavfc) January 7, 2020