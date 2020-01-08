Quick links

Arsenal and Manchester City fans react to Raheem Sterling's display

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal gives his team instructions during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 01, 2020 in London,...
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta left Manchester City midway through last month.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City celebrates after scoring his team's first goal with team mates during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City at Selhurst...

Arsenal and Manchester City fans think that Raheem Sterling has lost all his confidence since Mikel Arteta has joined the Gunners.

Arteta left City for Arsenal last month, and the England international has only managed to score twice since.

 

City won 3-1 against Manchester United last night, but Sterling was guilty of missing multiple chances during the contest.

And many fans think that Arteta’s exit to Arsenal has badly affected Sterling’s form for them.

Sterling has still scored 20 goals in 30 appearances for City this season, so the £49 million attacker (Sky Sports) unlikely to be too concerned about his mini blip.

Arteta has proven what a quality coach he is already at Arsenal though, with the Spaniard massively improving the Gunners.

Arteta has helped Arsenal look far more structured in his first few games in charge.

The Gunners have beaten Manchester United and Leeds United in their last two outings, with the signs looking positive for the future at the Emirates Stadium.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

