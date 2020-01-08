Arsenal and Manchester City fans react to Raheem Sterling's display

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta left Manchester City midway through last month.

Arsenal and Manchester City fans think that Raheem Sterling has lost all his confidence since Mikel Arteta has joined the Gunners.

Arteta left City for Arsenal last month, and the England international has only managed to score twice since.

City won 3-1 against Manchester United last night, but Sterling was guilty of missing multiple chances during the contest.

And many fans think that Arteta’s exit to Arsenal has badly affected Sterling’s form for them.

Arteta left and Sterling has forgotten how to play. — OceanMel (@melvin_gg2) January 7, 2020

Mad how Arteta left now Sterling is acting like Iwobi. Mad how influential that man was on him and Sané. — ⚡️corndog (@conzblut) January 8, 2020

Is Raheem Sterling actually suffering from the exit of Mikel Arteta? The quality of his final ball has tremendously declined, something Arteta worked & improve upon...Well, actually the decline even began before Arteta left. — ™ ✍ (@udoiheanacho) January 7, 2020

Theory: Arteta worked a lot with Sterling personally, not that he’s gone - Sterling’s confidence is down even more. — Nic Forster (@city_rsa) January 7, 2020

Arteta has gone , Sterling is lacking confidence to score — Olatomide (@tbamzzy) January 7, 2020

Sterling has not been the same since Arteta left. — Arsenal Opinions (@afcperspective) January 7, 2020

Sterling is nothing without Arteta! Share the word. He needs to be cut from the England squad and replaced by Nelson — Henry W. (@WalterAFC_) January 7, 2020

Arteta stole Sterling’s talent on his way out, to give to Reiss Nelson. Moving like Space Jam. — kt (@thecoachingview) January 7, 2020

Sterling's finishing fallen off since Arteta's departure?



Imagine my shock. — Philip Brown (@ScrapVAR) January 7, 2020

Sterling has still scored 20 goals in 30 appearances for City this season, so the £49 million attacker (Sky Sports) unlikely to be too concerned about his mini blip.

Arteta has proven what a quality coach he is already at Arsenal though, with the Spaniard massively improving the Gunners.

Arteta has helped Arsenal look far more structured in his first few games in charge.

The Gunners have beaten Manchester United and Leeds United in their last two outings, with the signs looking positive for the future at the Emirates Stadium.