Are KFC chips vegan? Everything you need to know about plant-powered fast food!

Before heading to KFC, there's something you should know.

People are raving about the new menu item, but are KFC chips vegan?

Veganuary is in full swing!

So many people are attempting to make the transition to veganism in 2020, and a wealth of fast-food chains are making it a great deal easier.

Subway has unveiled their vegan Meatball Marinara sub and McDonald's have Veggie Dippers ready to tuck into. However, the Original Recipe Vegan Burger at KFC has arguably raised the most eyebrows.

Nevertheless, before digging into a meal there it's worth considering what else is on the menu...

MALAYA SADOVAYA STREET, SAINT-PETERSBURG, RUSSIA - 2019

Are KFC chips vegan?

No!

KFC chips are not vegan.

Inevitably, this has irritated a lot of new customers who have flocked to the chain's restaurants to try their new Original Recipe Vegan Burger.

HAVE YOUR SAY! How to vote at the National Television Awards

Not one of our best kept secrets... #KFCVeganBurger



2/1/20 pic.twitter.com/QtZbBzI4UC — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 1, 2020

Here's why they're not vegan

It's confused some, who have found it odd that a potato product which tends to be vegan elsewhere isn't at KFC.

However, there is an explanation.

On their website, they note: "We don’t offer the Vegan Burger as a meal because our fries aren’t suitable for vegetarians or vegans, due to being cooked in the same oil as our Popcorn Chicken. We know this is disappointing, but both beans and corn are vegan-friendly."

It seems a shame, but at least there are other options available as an accompaniment to the Vegan Burger. Beans and corn, folks!

TROUBLE IN PARADISE: How to watch Midsomer Murders season 21

A handful of restaurants won't be serving the Vegan Burger due to kitchen constraints, you can find this list here;https://t.co/BuqHjB9oPW — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 2, 2020

KFC Vegan Burger talk invades Twitter!

Of course, many have taken to social media to offer their verdict on the exciting new menu addition.

Check out a selection of tweets below:

Week into veg-anuary and we trying the kfc vegan burger! Was actually really good tbf pic.twitter.com/TKaxKCjT9O — Aigus! (@Aigus_ram) January 8, 2020

kfc vegan burger

- looks rly good, crispy outside

- genuinely tastes like kfc

- similar texture to chicken

- kind of dry

- the ‘mayo’ is a bit overpowering



was honestly rly decent i dont normally order burgers from kfc but this was good! 6.5-7/10 pic.twitter.com/yLCY7H3HHr — mia (@miaxmon) January 4, 2020

I need to stop eating the kfc vegan burger but it’s sooo good — Josh (@JoshHarrisHB) January 8, 2020

KFC vegan burger honest review: honestly it's pretty good, doesn't taste exactly how I remember real chicken but overall I prefer it. 8/10 :) — Alex Bratton (@Alecksssss) January 8, 2020

In other news, check out the cast of Ladhood.