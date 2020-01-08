Toby Alderweireld posts Twitter message, Spurs teammate responds

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been left reeling by a long-term injury to Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has shared a message of support on Twitter for Spurs teammate Moussa Sissoko, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The France international injured the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee during Tottenham's 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day.

Spurs confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that, following a clinical assessment and scans, Sissoko had undergone surgery for his injury.

Tottenham's medical staff will monitor the midfielder's recovery before he commences rehabilitation with a view to returning to training in early April, added the club statement.

Alderweireld wished Sissoko a speedy recovery on Twitter, prompting a thank-you message by his teammate and plenty of support from fans:

The best player at the club is out injured and Kane too. Truly is the sad day for the club, — Manny (@Mannythfc) January 8, 2020

WE MISS YOU SISSOKO COME BACK IMMEDIATELY PLEASE — roc (@thfcrocco_) January 8, 2020

Sissoko is a GOAT don't worry — Andrew ʷ (@andrew_SZN_) January 8, 2020

All the best on a speedy recovery sissoko #COYS — Bianca Walkden (@BiancaWalkden91) January 8, 2020

We need Sissoko. My god! — jessie navajas (@jessienavajas2) January 8, 2020

I know all Spurs supporters will join with you there Toby #coys — Bernard Boorman (@camraman40) January 8, 2020

Sissoko has made 26 appearances for Spurs this season, including 19 Premier League starts, and has scored twice and claimed two assists in all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

Last week, Tottenham announced that striker Harry Kane will be sidelined for a period of time with a torn hamstring, although no timescale was given for the England captain's return to action (official Spurs website).