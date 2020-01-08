Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Toby Alderweireld posts Twitter message, Spurs teammate responds

Giuseppe Labellarte
Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur and Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur walk onto the pitch to warm up prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has been left reeling by a long-term injury to Spurs midfielder Moussa Sissoko.

Moussa Sissoko of Tottenham Hotspur and Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur walk onto the pitch to warm up prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City...

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has shared a message of support on Twitter for Spurs teammate Moussa Sissoko, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The France international injured the medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee during Tottenham's 1-0 defeat at Southampton on New Year's Day.

Spurs confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that, following a clinical assessment and scans, Sissoko had undergone surgery for his injury.

 

Tottenham's medical staff will monitor the midfielder's recovery before he commences rehabilitation with a view to returning to training in early April, added the club statement.

Alderweireld wished Sissoko a speedy recovery on Twitter, prompting a thank-you message by his teammate and plenty of support from fans:

Sissoko has made 26 appearances for Spurs this season, including 19 Premier League starts, and has scored twice and claimed two assists in all competitions, according to Transfermarkt.

Last week, Tottenham announced that striker Harry Kane will be sidelined for a period of time with a torn hamstring, although no timescale was given for the England captain's return to action (official Spurs website).

Jose Mourinho manager

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch