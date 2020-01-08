Quick links

After Aston Villa snub, £40m-rated star is reportedly interesting Italian giants

Danny Owen
Dean Smith, manager of Aston Villa reacts during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Norwich City at Villa Park on December 26, 2019 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Neal Maupay's seven Premier League goals for Brighton and Hove Albion must have Aston Villa wondering why they didn't buy him.

Neal Maupay of Brighton celebrates after scoring his teams second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 05,...

With just four months remaining in the Premier League season, Aston Villa’s lack of star quality in the final third could ensure their return to the top flight is nothing more than a fleeting visit.

A lot has been made about Wesley’s slow start to life on English shores and with the Brazilian international now expected to miss the rest of the campaign through injury, a harsh light has been shone on a severe shortage of quality back-up.

Keinan Davis hasn’t played in months due to a series of fitness problems and to say that Jonathan Kodjia has struggled to make his mark in the top flight would be an understatement.

 

And while hindsight is a wonderful thing, it is certainly pertinent to ask where Aston Villa would be right now if they had just bitten the bullet and paid the £20 million Brentford wanted for their star striker Neal Maupay over the summer.

"Maupay, for instance,” manager Dean Smith told the Birmingham Mail, explaining why Villa baulked at a deal for the fiery Frenchman.

“I personally thought at that time was a little bit too much. I love him as a player but the numbers that were getting talked about for me were too much.”

Dean Smith, manager of Aston Villa looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Middlesbrough at Villa Park on March 16, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

The irony will not be lost on anyone of a claret and blue persuasion, however, with Maupay taking to the Premier League like a duck to water – and doubling his price-tag in the process.

A wily, penalty box poacher, Maupay has hit seven goals in 17 starts for Brighton, two more than Wesley in four fewer games. And, according to the Telegraph, the 23-year-old is now valued at a staggering £40 million with none other than Serie A giants Napoli expressing an interest.

Maybe he was a £20 million risk worth taking after all.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno of Arsenal saves in front of Neal Maupay of Brighton during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Emirates Stadium on December 05,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

