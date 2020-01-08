6'4 star who Mourinho reportedly rang is now needed at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with signing Marouane Fellaini.

Tottenham Hotspur fans laughed off the prospect of signing Marouane Fellaini last month.

According to DH Net in Belgium, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who Fellaini played under at Manchester United, rang his former player about potentially moving to North London.

At the time, Fellaini wasn't all that needed by virtue of the fact that Mourinho had Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks as midfield options.

Fast forward precisely a month and the North Londoners might now genuinely need the 32-year-old, who plays for Chinese side Shandong Luneng Taishan.

Sissoko has been ruled out until April with a knee injury, while Mourinho doesn't appear to rate Winks or Ndombele - who have started three Premier League games apiece under the Portuguese manager - all that highly so far.

Sky Sports reported today that Tottenham would try and sign a midfielder on loan this month and suddenly Fellaini doesn't look like a terrible option.

The Belgium international is proven in the Premier League and he has retained an affection for Mourinho, telling Eleven Sports last month that he still stays in touch with his old manager.

As far as box-to-box midfielders go, the Lilywhites could do a hell of a lot worse and unless Mourinho suddenly starts fancying Ndombele or Winks, Fellaini isn't a bad option.