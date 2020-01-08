Quick links

6'4 star who Mourinho reportedly rang is now needed at Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 5th January 2020.
Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with signing Marouane Fellaini.

Fellaini of Manchester United wins a header over Konstantinos Mavropanos of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on April 29, 2018...

Tottenham Hotspur fans laughed off the prospect of signing Marouane Fellaini last month.

According to DH Net in Belgium, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who Fellaini played under at Manchester United, rang his former player about potentially moving to North London.

At the time, Fellaini wasn't all that needed by virtue of the fact that Mourinho had Tanguy Ndombele, Moussa Sissoko and Harry Winks as midfield options.

Fast forward precisely a month and the North Londoners might now genuinely need the 32-year-old, who plays for Chinese side Shandong Luneng Taishan.

 

Sissoko has been ruled out until April with a knee injury, while Mourinho doesn't appear to rate Winks or Ndombele - who have started three Premier League games apiece under the Portuguese manager - all that highly so far.

Sky Sports reported today that Tottenham would try and sign a midfielder on loan this month and suddenly Fellaini doesn't look like a terrible option.

The Belgium international is proven in the Premier League and he has retained an affection for Mourinho, telling Eleven Sports last month that he still stays in touch with his old manager.

As far as box-to-box midfielders go, the Lilywhites could do a hell of a lot worse and unless Mourinho suddenly starts fancying Ndombele or Winks, Fellaini isn't a bad option.

(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Marouane Fellaini of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Aon Training Complex on January 16, 2019 in Manchester, England.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

