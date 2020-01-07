'World class', 'In our dreams': Some Newcastle fans react after hearing striker Bruce wants

Newcastle United are being linked with Krzysztof Piatek.

Newcastle United splashed out on Joelinton over the summer, but they may already need to bring in another striker this month.

The Brazilian has scored just once since his club-record move from Hoffenheim, and he endured an absolute nightmare against Rochdale on Saturday.

With Andy Carroll's workload having to be managed carefully, Newcastle may now need to bring in another striker – and a whole host of names have been linked.

One interesting rumour emerged from The Sun, as they claim that Newcastle are in talks with AC Milan about snapping up Krzysztof Piatek.

Newcastle allegedly want Piatek on loan with an option to buy him, and hope that Milan signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic can help them secure the Pole's signature.

Piatek, 24, hit the headlines last season with 13 goals in 19 games for Genoa in the first half of last season, then earning a big move to Milan and smashing nine goals in 18 appearances.

This season has been a little tougher, scoring just four goals in 18 appearances, and Newcastle seemingly hope to get him back on track.

Magpies fans have been taking to Twitter to react to the rumours, believing that he would be perfect and 'world class' for Newcastle, feeling that he would make fans forget about the disappointment of Joelinton.

Others think there is just no chance of a move though, believing that a deal would only happen in their dreams, seemingly doubting the club's ability to make such a signing.

I’d shut up about Joelinton if Toon get Piatek on loan like — Shaun Watson (@ShaunWatson86) January 5, 2020

He would be a world class signing for us. — DiscoDan (@DiscoDan18) January 5, 2020

Piatek and Fernandes would be great signings #NUFC — NUFC Gallowgate (@NUFCgallowgate) January 5, 2020

Perfect for us! — Per Barkestam (@PerBarken) January 5, 2020

If Newcastle somehow signed Piatek, I’ll buy a shirt with his name on the back on the day the window shuts as I’ll be at St James’ #nufc — Jack Charlton | NUFC | (@JackCha50747589) January 5, 2020

Piatek...yeah in our dreams — James Nye (@jamesnye9) January 5, 2020

Would be a very good signing imo.. — Paul Sutcliffe (@PaulSutcliffe80) January 5, 2020