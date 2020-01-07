Quick links

Wolves target appears to confirm Molineux move on Instagram, fee reportedly agreed

Danny Owen
Justin Lonwijk is reportedly set to join Premier League high-flyers Wolverhampton Wanderers from Eredivisie powerhouses PSV Eindhoven.

PSV Eindhoven have confirmed that defender Nigel Lonwijk is set to join Wolverhampton Wanderers with a transfer fee understood to have been agreed between the two clubs, as reported by the Express and Star.

Wolves supporters might have been hoping for a marquee signing to kick-start the January transfer window - perhaps a new right-back or a top-class centre-half - but it seems they will have to make do for now with an exciting young Dutchman.

The likes of Pedro Neto, Bruno Jordao and Meritan Shabani moved to the Black Country last summer and Nuno Espirito Santo’s side appear to be on the verge of raiding another European giant for one more highly-rated teenager.

 

According to AD, Lonwijk will make the move to England next week with Wolves having agreed a fee of £170,000 for a man who was initially tipped for big things at the Phillips Stadium.

"Nigel Lonwijk has made the definitive switch to the English football club Wolverhampton with effect from the second half of the season,” a PSV spokesperson told the Express and Star.

Lonwijk is expected to get some game time with Wolves’ U23 side but don’t rule out the prospect of a first-team role under former Porto and Valencia boss Nuno.

Nuno Espirito Santo the manager

The likes of Neto, Ruben Vinagre and Max Kilman have established themselves in Wolves’ starting XI of late while teenagers Chem Campbell, Okcar Buur, Benny Ashley-Seal and Owen Otasowie have all been handed their debuts this season.

And with Jesus Vallejo returning to Real Madrid after a disappointing loan spell, Lonwijk could take the Spain U21 skipper’s place in the pecking order.

Wolves are yet to confirm the move, though Lonwijk has now updated his Instagram bio to suggest a deal is done.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

