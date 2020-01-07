Quick links

'Yuk', 'ecstatic': Some Wolves fans react to 'rubbish' update shared by club

Giuseppe Labellarte
The FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers have discovered their FA Cup fourth-round fate.

Nuno Espirito Santo the manager

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The draw will see the Molineux side face either Watford or Tranmere should Nuno Espirito Santo's charges overcome Manchester United in their third round replay.

Wolves held the Red Devils to a goalless draw at Molineux in their third-round game, the visitors failing to have a single shot on target, and as such will lock horns again at Old Trafford.

 

 

Whoever wins the replay will come up against Watford, who Wolves have faced five times in the last 18 months, or Tranmere, who they've last met on New Year's Day in 2014 in League One.

Given Watford overcame Wolves in the FA Cup semi-finals last season and in the last meeting between the two sides, on New Year's Day, there wasn't much enthusiasm from numerous old gold supporters about the tie awaiting them should they knock out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

The fourth round ties will take place over the weekend of 24 to 27 January.

