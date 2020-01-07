'Yuk', 'ecstatic': Some Wolves fans react to 'rubbish' update shared by club

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers have discovered their FA Cup fourth-round fate.

A number of Wolverhampton Wanderers fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The draw will see the Molineux side face either Watford or Tranmere should Nuno Espirito Santo's charges overcome Manchester United in their third round replay.

Wolves held the Red Devils to a goalless draw at Molineux in their third-round game, the visitors failing to have a single shot on target, and as such will lock horns again at Old Trafford.

Whoever wins the replay will come up against Watford, who Wolves have faced five times in the last 18 months, or Tranmere, who they've last met on New Year's Day in 2014 in League One.

Given Watford overcame Wolves in the FA Cup semi-finals last season and in the last meeting between the two sides, on New Year's Day, there wasn't much enthusiasm from numerous old gold supporters about the tie awaiting them should they knock out Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Here is some of the social media reaction:

We need to win against United and then get our revenge — EthanPaddock03 (@ethanprogames) 6 January 2020

Well let’s hope that if we beat @ManUtd we are told what day the game is before we are asked to pay £37 - £45 a ticket without knowing what day the game is. Football you truly have no thoughts to the people who make this game so good. Fans. Would love @BBCSport to comment! — Richard Stafford (@waggy64) 6 January 2020

Tranmere is a cracking draw! — matt lockley (@matt_lockley) 6 January 2020

do it again — otto (@ottowwfc1) 6 January 2020

Starting to get generic — tinpot (@Raffo109) 6 January 2020

Ecstatic — Brett (@13R377_K) 6 January 2020

Yuk — snookered (@LovesAshleyEmma) 6 January 2020

Rubbish, lets just get out of it and focus on Europa League. — Chris (@cpj93070) 6 January 2020

Revenge time — Stuart Marshall (@StuartM54646926) 6 January 2020

The fourth round ties will take place over the weekend of 24 to 27 January.