West Ham youngster Akinola praised after successful return from year out injured

West Ham youngster Olatunji Akinola is back playing again.

West Ham welcomed back Olatunji Akinola to action for the under-23s last night.

His last game was in January 2018 when he suffered a serious injury against Manchester City for the under-23s.

Last night he returned to the side to help West Ham win a top of the table clash against Manchester United.

Defender Akinola impressed as the Hammers kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 victory.

His performance was picked out by coach Dmitri Halajko, who told the club website: "He sets great standards and great examples. He’s a leader. Then, tonight, he added a great performance to everything else that he brings.

“It shows what he’s all about that he’s been out injured for that long, and to come back in and play like that, just shows what a good professional, and what an impressive young man, he is.”

Akinola commented after the game to express his satisfaction at making a successful return.

He told the club website: "You know for a defender, a clean sheet is like a goal! It’s a great feeling for us, especially against one of the best teams in the league. It was a special feeling and I’m just happy for the boys and happy for the manager as well."

Akinola is 21 and will want to quickly make up for lost time.

This seasn that will mean staying fit and continuing to contribute for the under-23s.

His contract is set to expire in the summer and he will want to do enough to earn a new deal and then try and make an impression in pre-season.