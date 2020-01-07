Quick links

West Ham United

Premier League

West Ham star can become one of Premier League's best

Dan Coombs
Pablo Fornals of Spain during the UEFA Nations league match between Spain v Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Estadio de Gran Canaria on November 18, 2018 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria...
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pablo Fornals is hitting form for West Ham.

West Ham United's Spanish midfielder Pablo Fornals (L) vies with Manchester United's defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka during the English Premier League football match between West Ham United and...

Pablo Fornals took a little while to warm up to life in England. Now it looks like he is up to speed.

Fornals has been coming into form over the last month and turned the Hammers' FA Cuo clash on Sunday.

He has two goals and four assists over the past few weeks and is integral to West Ham turning their form around.

 

Signing Fornals was a coup in the summer, more so than Sebastien Haller.

He was one of the stars of Spain's under-21 trophy winning side and the £24 million fee West Ham paid for him was a bargain in this market.

Fornals is good enough to grace both Arsenal and Manchester United's midfields.

Both clubs might end up regretting not making their moves.

Pablo Fornals of Spain reacts during the international friendly match between Spain and Bosnia & Herzegovina at Estadio de Gran Canaria on November 18, 2018 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria,...

Fornals has to kick on and continue to improve from here.

But recent signs have been really positive.

Fornals has the ability to be one of the Premier League's best midfielders.

If he carries this form on, then he will get there quickly and make up for his slow start.

The Hammers could have a new hero, and they could soon be batting off interest from the big six.

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals during the Premier League match between Everton FC and West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 19, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch