West Ham star can become one of Premier League's best

Pablo Fornals is hitting form for West Ham.

Pablo Fornals took a little while to warm up to life in England. Now it looks like he is up to speed.

Fornals has been coming into form over the last month and turned the Hammers' FA Cuo clash on Sunday.

He has two goals and four assists over the past few weeks and is integral to West Ham turning their form around.

Signing Fornals was a coup in the summer, more so than Sebastien Haller.

He was one of the stars of Spain's under-21 trophy winning side and the £24 million fee West Ham paid for him was a bargain in this market.

Fornals is good enough to grace both Arsenal and Manchester United's midfields.

Both clubs might end up regretting not making their moves.

Fornals has to kick on and continue to improve from here.

But recent signs have been really positive.

Fornals has the ability to be one of the Premier League's best midfielders.

If he carries this form on, then he will get there quickly and make up for his slow start.

The Hammers could have a new hero, and they could soon be batting off interest from the big six.