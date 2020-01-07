Quick links

'Amazing', 'potential to be quality': Some West Brom fans react to exciting update

Giuseppe Labellarte
Slaven Bilić, manager of West Bromwich Albion looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns on January 01, 2020 in West...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion will be heading to West Ham for their FA Cup clash.

Slaven Bilic, Manager of West Bromwich Albion during the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and West Bromwich Albion at the City Ground, Nottingham on Saturday 3rd August...

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup, which has put Slaven Bilic's charges up against his former club West Ham.

The Baggies reached round four thanks to their 1-0 win at Charlton, Kenneth Zohore scoring the winner in the 32nd minute by playing a one-two with Kyle Edwards before sidefooting home through Dillon Phillips' legs for his third goal of the season.

 

 

West Ham, meanwhile, booked their place in the competition's last 32 by defeating League One side Gillingham 2-0 at Priestfield on Sunday, and Monday night's draw ensured a reunion between Bilic and his ex-employers at the London Stadium.

Bilic, who was in charge of West Ham from June 2015 to July 2017, has made a superb start to life as West Brom boss, steering the Baggies to second in the Championship table, level on points with Leeds United.

Here is what some of the Hawthorns faithful made of the draw:

The fourth round ties will take place over the weekend of 24 to 27 January.

The FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.

