'Amazing', 'potential to be quality': Some West Brom fans react to exciting update

Slaven Bilic's West Bromwich Albion will be heading to West Ham for their FA Cup clash.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to comment on the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup, which has put Slaven Bilic's charges up against his former club West Ham.

The Baggies reached round four thanks to their 1-0 win at Charlton, Kenneth Zohore scoring the winner in the 32nd minute by playing a one-two with Kyle Edwards before sidefooting home through Dillon Phillips' legs for his third goal of the season.

West Ham, meanwhile, booked their place in the competition's last 32 by defeating League One side Gillingham 2-0 at Priestfield on Sunday, and Monday night's draw ensured a reunion between Bilic and his ex-employers at the London Stadium.

Bilic, who was in charge of West Ham from June 2015 to July 2017, has made a superb start to life as West Brom boss, steering the Baggies to second in the Championship table, level on points with Leeds United.

The fourth round ties will take place over the weekend of 24 to 27 January.