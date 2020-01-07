'We're a bit surprised': Director comments on Celtic's talks for 20-goal striker

Celtic risk missing out on top striker target Andraz Sporar.

Slovan Bratislava general director Ivan Kmotrik has been quoted by The Scottish Sun as saying that he is 'surprised' to have not heard any more from Celtic about Andraz Sporar.

Last month, rumours began circulating that Celtic wanted to bring in Slovan hitman Sporar, with Neil Lennon looking for a new goalscorer in the January transfer window.

Subscribe

Lennon confirmed to BBC Sport on Christmas Eve that talks had been held with the Slovakian club about a deal for Sporar, seemingly signalling Celtic's intent to move.

However, the story has gone a bit quiet since then, with the Daily Record adding last week that Bristol City have joined the race for Sporar's signature.

Now, Kmotrik has confirmed that talks were held with Celtic on December 23rd, and the Bhoys told them that they would make an official bid for the striker.

No bid has arrived though, leaving Slovan and Kmotrik 'surprised' and seemingly a little confused, but warned Celtic that they are talking to other clubs.

“On December 23, there was a meeting between SK Slovan Bratislava and Celtic FC in the presence of Sporar’s player agent,” said Kmotrik. “We discussed with Celtic the possibilities for a potential transfer. Celtic responded that they would send an official proposal. But they didn’t make any more calls and didn’t send any proposal after our meeting.”

“We’re a bit surprised and we don’t know now what is the situation with Celtic’s interest in Sporar. In the meantime, we have received offers from several clubs. We are open to negotiation with all serious partners, including Celtic. However, we will only accept a transfer fee which matches Sporar’s current value,” he added.

Missing out after holding official talks about a deal would be tough to swallow for Celtic, and they really need to act quickly if they still hope to bring the Slovenian striker to Parkhead.

The 25-year-old has smashed 20 goals in 26 games this season, meaning he could be the ideal striking addition at Celtic to support Odsonne Edouard; it's now up to Celtic to firm up their interest.