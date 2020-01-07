'Welcome to Aston Villa': Some fans react as star arrives at Bodymoor Heath

Aston Villa have signed the midfielder on a half-season loan.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter have offered a mixed reaction to the news that Danny Drinkwater has joined.

The Chelsea midfielder was unveiled at Bodymoor Heath earlier this afternoon after joining the Villans on a half-season loan from West London.

Drinkwater, a Premier League champion in 2016, moves to Aston Villa on the back of a dreadful first half of the season at Burnley.

The 29-year-old managed only 59 minutes of Premier League football for the Clarets, which is his only top-flight appearance since March of 2018 after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

It's definitely fair to say that Drinkwater hadn't played a great deal of football prior to joining Aston Villa.

And some supporters of the West Midlands club are reserving judgement.

This is a bit of a risk for Aston Villa.

According to The Daily Mail, Drinkwater is on a £110,000-a-week deal at Chelsea, which the Villans have to pay.

He definitely props the wagebill up considerably and time will tell whether Smith was better off increasing the collective salary for one or two players who could contribute more.

Aston Villa need goals. Only goals and lots of them will keep them in the Premier League and, considering that the former Leicester star is a midfielder, it doesn't inspire confidence that he's the right player.