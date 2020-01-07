Quick links

Aston Villa

Premier League

'Welcome to Aston Villa': Some fans react as star arrives at Bodymoor Heath

Shane Callaghan
Danny Drinkwater of Chelsea looks dejected following his side's defeat during the FA Community Shield between Manchester City and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on August 5, 2018 in London,...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aston Villa have signed the midfielder on a half-season loan.

Danny Drinkwater of Burnley looks on prior to the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Southampton FC at Turf Moor on August 10, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa fans on Twitter have offered a mixed reaction to the news that Danny Drinkwater has joined.

The Chelsea midfielder was unveiled at Bodymoor Heath earlier this afternoon after joining the Villans on a half-season loan from West London.

Drinkwater, a Premier League champion in 2016, moves to Aston Villa on the back of a dreadful first half of the season at Burnley.

The 29-year-old managed only 59 minutes of Premier League football for the Clarets, which is his only top-flight appearance since March of 2018 after falling out of favour at Stamford Bridge.

 

It's definitely fair to say that Drinkwater hadn't played a great deal of football prior to joining Aston Villa.

And some supporters of the West Midlands club are reserving judgement.

This is a bit of a risk for Aston Villa.

According to The Daily Mail, Drinkwater is on a £110,000-a-week deal at Chelsea, which the Villans have to pay.

He definitely props the wagebill up considerably and time will tell whether Smith was better off increasing the collective salary for one or two players who could contribute more.

Aston Villa need goals. Only goals and lots of them will keep them in the Premier League and, considering that the former Leicester star is a midfielder, it doesn't inspire confidence that he's the right player.

Danny Drinkwater of Chelsea and Carles Alena of Barcelona compete for the ball during the preseason friendly match between Barcelona and Chelsea at the Saitama Stadium on July 23, 2019 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch