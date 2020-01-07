Quick links

'Give him a chance Slav': Some West Brom fans hail 21-year-old who reportedly could leave soon

Chris Willock of SL Benfica B in action during the Ledman Liga Pro match between SL Benfica B and SC Farense at Caixa Futebol Campus on April 5, 2019 in Seixal, Portugal.
West Bromwich Albion on-loan ace Chris Willock scored a brace for the Baggies U23s yesterday - but he's got no game time under Slaven Bilic yet.

A number of West Bromwich Albion fans have been raving about last night's Premier League 2 game between the Baggies Under-23s and Reading U23s.

West Brom came from two goals down to beat their opponents 4-2 at Aggborough, courtesy of braces from Chris Willock and Rayhaan Tulloch.

The Hawthorns side was left with a mountain to climb as Adam Liddle opened the scoring for Reading before Thierry Nevers doubled their advantage just before the break.

 

 

However, West Brom dusted themselves off and bounced back as Tulloch's sidefooted strike halved the deficit and Willock's top-corner effort restored parity between the two.

Willock would then provide the assist for Tullock to make it three and, after Brad House kept out a Liddle penalty, the Benfica loanee wrapped up the scoring with a left-footed strike.

Numerous West Brom supporters rejoiced in the display and called for Slaven Bilic to name Willock in his next matchday squad:

Willock is currently on loan to West Brom from Benfica, but has yet to feature for the Baggies at senior level.

Indeed, the 21-year-old's only appearance in a matchday squad came against Millwall in the League Cup Cup back in August, but remained an unused substitute.

According to The Telegraph, Benfica are open to Willock "moving mid-season and staying in England".

