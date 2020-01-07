'Start him against Leicester': Some Aston Villa fans in awe of 18-year-old with 'boundless' future

Numerous Aston Villa fans urged Dean Smith to pick Indiana Vassilev in his team for the League Cup semi-final first leg.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about Indiana Vassilev's latest impressive performance for the Under-23s, just two days after playing for Dean Smith's senior side in the FA Cup.

Villa's U23s ran out 4-0 winners over Sunderland's U23s in Monday night's Premier League 2 clash at Bodymoor Heath, with Vassilev opening the scoring after just 67 seconds when he headed home Jake Walker’s cross.

Two minutes later, the 18-year-old had netted a brace, his second coming when he raced away past several opposition defenders before slotting the ball into the far corner of the Black Cats' net.

By half time, Villa's U23s had made it four, Cameron Archer latching onto a through ball and slotting home before Jacob Ramsey connected with Archer's pull-back and drilling a first-time shot into the net.

With Smith in attendance, Vassilev picked the perfect occasion to put in a stellar performance, and plenty of Villa fans also raved about the American on social media, urging the first team to utilise him in the League Cup semi-final first leg at Leicester:

Vassilev > Kodj — joe (@Frostyz___) 6 January 2020

Take him off early and start him against Leicester. — D.Farmer (@xFarmZy) 6 January 2020

Start Vassilev, Ramsey and Archer on Wednesday — OliHAVFC (@OHampson16) 6 January 2020

This is why we should start vasilev in the cup — Jacob (@Jacob37778927) 7 January 2020

Vassilev at least, we don’t have another striker atm — Lewis Price(follow limit) (@LewispAVFC) 6 January 2020

I'd start vassilev ahead of kodjia, who we need for city as it stands.

Why not.

Rashford would probably seen the championship before the prem if man utd didn't have the injuries they did, look what happened.

You wont ever know if you don't try. — Matty Deeming (@avfcmd81) 7 January 2020

Vassilev to start on Wednesday https://t.co/btTbdHDTVo — G (@GjamieJ) 6 January 2020

Vassilev's former coach at the Florida-based IMG Academy, Kevin Hartman, had tipped the winger for stardom two years ago.

He was quoted by the Birmingham Mail as saying: "His future is boundless. He has all the physical capabilities of a top level player. The attributes and the characteristics that he has within are the ones that will drive his development. I don’t see a limit to what he can achieve."