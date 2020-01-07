Quick links

'Start him against Leicester': Some Aston Villa fans in awe of 18-year-old with 'boundless' future

Indiana Vassilev of Aston Villa and Stefan Johansen of Fulham in action during the FA Cup Third Round match between Fulham FC and Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on January 04, 2020 in...
Numerous Aston Villa fans urged Dean Smith to pick Indiana Vassilev in his team for the League Cup semi-final first leg.

Indiana Vassilev of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Premier League 2 between Aston Villa and Fulham at Villa Park on October 21, 2019 in Birmingham, England.

A number of Aston Villa fans have been commenting on Twitter about Indiana Vassilev's latest impressive performance for the Under-23s, just two days after playing for Dean Smith's senior side in the FA Cup.

Villa's U23s ran out 4-0 winners over Sunderland's U23s in Monday night's Premier League 2 clash at Bodymoor Heath, with Vassilev opening the scoring after just 67 seconds when he headed home Jake Walker’s cross.

 

Two minutes later, the 18-year-old had netted a brace, his second coming when he raced away past several opposition defenders before slotting the ball into the far corner of the Black Cats' net.

By half time, Villa's U23s had made it four, Cameron Archer latching onto a through ball and slotting home before Jacob Ramsey connected with Archer's pull-back and drilling a first-time shot into the net.

With Smith in attendance, Vassilev picked the perfect occasion to put in a stellar performance, and plenty of Villa fans also raved about the American on social media, urging the first team to utilise him in the League Cup semi-final first leg at Leicester:

Vassilev's former coach at the Florida-based IMG Academy, Kevin Hartman, had tipped the winger for stardom two years ago.

He was quoted by the Birmingham Mail as saying: "His future is boundless. He has all the physical capabilities of a top level player. The attributes and the characteristics that he has within are the ones that will drive his development. I don’t see a limit to what he can achieve."

