'Typical Spurs': Some Tottenham fans react after hearing Mourinho's new attacking target

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a bizarre move for Andre Ayew.

Tottenham Hotspur will be in the market for a new attacker this month, with a striker no doubt the priority for Jose Mourinho and co.

Harry Kane's injury means that Troy Parrott is the only recognised striker at the club, and he's a little inexperienced to be relied upon.

A winger may also be on the radar, so a player who can fill in both roles may be ideal – but Andre Ayew won't have been a name on many fan's wish lists.

On Monday, Ghana Soccernet reported that Tottenham have enquired about signing the Swansea forward, with Mourinho allegedly keen on the Ghanaian.

It's quite the bizarre report; Ayew was once an attractive player at Marseille and after his first season with Swansea, but his shine has faded in recent years.

This term, the 30-year-old has hit nine goals and four assists in 24 Championship games for Swansea, but there's still little to suggest he could make a lasting impact with Spurs.

Unsurprisingly, fans aren't too impressed with the rumours, voicing their displeasure at being linked with a 'reject' like Ayew whilst believing he simply isn't the quality of player needed.

Some can't believe that Spurs have been linked with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Paco Alcacer in recent memory, and may now end up going for somebody like Ayew - even though the rumour is highly unlikely to be true.

We went from Alcacer to Andre Ayew you couldnt make this up — callum (@Rigbins) January 6, 2020

Going from Paco Alcacer to Andre Ayew in a couple of days is typical Spurs #COYS — Jack (@MrJackLee) January 6, 2020

No not a chance — Freddie (@FreddieNx) January 6, 2020

That’s literallly our level of signing!! Talks of Dybala and in walks Andre Ayew — Paul.i.am (@IamPaulGibson) January 6, 2020

Rubbish — Michael Donkor (@mikyonehotspur) January 7, 2020

How is it that I read that Mourinho wants that reject Ayew. The only championship player we should be looking at it is Phillips @ Leeds. We have no leader in midfield and that is an embarrassing truth! We also need a CD and forward if we are to recover this season @SpursOfficial — Spurs Mad (@THSpursMad) January 6, 2020

#SpursOfficial rumours of signings for Spurs such as Ayew and Mitrovic. Now respectfully good players equally but not bench mark signings which Spurs need. We need to make signings that will push Kane and the current players we have. Come on Levy spend & back José. COYS — Jabez Agius (@Bez1074) January 7, 2020