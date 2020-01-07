Twitch Rivals: League Of Legends teams announced as Tyler1 heels it up

Twitch Rivals have announced the League Of Legends teams for the January 2020 tournament, and Tyler1 has presented himself as its biggest heel.

The League Of Legends teams have been announced for the Twitch Rivals competition in January 2020. After the teams were announced, Tyler1 put himself over as the biggest heel by modestly saying that "he is the greatest human being" alive and that he is going to do something rather unfortunate to his competition. Yes, there were a lot of expletives.

There are eight teams overall and they are fronted by some of the biggest League Of Legends personalities including the likes of Tim 'Trick2g' Foley and Moe 'Yassuo' S.

You can discover the announced teams for Twitch Rivals down below, as well as learn the dates for when the $75,000 competition will take place.

CES 2020: Fans mercilessly roast PlayStation 5 logo reveal

Twitch Rivals League Of Legends teams

Twitch Rivals has announced the eight League Of Legends teams for the 2020 competition.

The League Of Legends teams are as follows: Team BoxBox, Team Shiphtur, Team Trick2g, Team Yassuo, Team Voyboy, Team TFBlade, Team Nightblue3 and Team loltyler1.

You can find a full rundown of the teams just below:

Group A:

Team loltyler1

1adrianaries1

IWillDominate

Hai

Tyler1

Metaphor

Team BoxBox

BoxBox

Nidhogg

TSM Sword

xFSN_Saber

Joeyyy

Team TFBlade

TFBlade

Tarzaned

Wayofthetempist

Value247

Papa Chau

Team Voyboy

Fallenbandit

Masterfiend

Voyboy

Osama

Lohpally

Group B:

Team Shiphtur

Dragoon

shorterACE

Shiphtur

Saskio

Shady

Team Yassuo

Sanchovies

LS

Yassuo

Benji

Starsmitten

Team Nightblue 3

TonyToplol

Nightblue3

QuantumFizzics

Jurassiq

HistoryTeacher

Team Trick2G

Foggedftw2

Trick2g

Cookiemanman

Horsey

Geranimo

3 days of wild Draft Pick matches begin on Tuesday, January 21st.



Here’s the Team Draft Showdown II matchup schedule! pic.twitter.com/25O9W7Hezm — Twitch Esports (@TwitchEsports) January 7, 2020

When is Twitch Rivals' League Of Legends?

The Twitch Rivals' League Of Legends competition starts with the Group Stage on January 21st at 13:00 PST.

It finishes as a competition on January 23rd and it can be watched over on the Twitch Rivals channel.

Prior to the tournament, Tyler1 has positioned himself as the biggest heel and a South Park-inspired personality by telling the competition that he is "the greatest human being ever to walk this f*cking Earth," and that he is going to "absolutely s*it down" their throats.

FORTNITE: Is it really shutting down in June 2020?

Make what you will of the above statement and its lack of sportsmanship, at least it's entertaining and amusing.