Tottenham monitor striker signed for club-record fee in 2018 - report

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic
Tottenham Hotspur reportedly like the young Celtic marksman.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic scores his team's opening goal during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Celtic hitman Odsonne Edouard, according to a report.

Jose Mourinho needs a new striker in North London this month after Harry Kane was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Tottenham's only alternatives to Kane are a 17-year-old Troy Parrott, and two wingers in the form of Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura.

And according to 90 Min, Spurs are monitoring the in-form Celtic striker who would be up for leaving Glasgow this month.

 

The report adds that the North Londoners could have competition from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea and that Edouard is viewed as a 'viable alternative' to Moussa Dembele by all three.

Edouard cost the Hoops a club-record £9 million fee in the summer of 2018 and has netted 17 goals across all competitions this season.

Realistic?

Unless Tottenham stump up stupid money, which chairman Daniel Levy won't in January, then Celtic don't need to worry about losing the former Paris Saint-Germain youth.

Plus, the 21-year-old is a young and very capable striker, and one who probably doesn't want to spend the next few years being Kane's understudy.

On the surface it would seem like Spurs could tempt Edouard, but his first-team prospects would be dreadful and therefore Bhoys boss Neil Lennon shouldn't be overly worried by him jumping ship this month.

Odsonne Edouard of Celtic takes on Ryan Kent of Rangers during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Celtic and Rangers at Celtic Park on December 29, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

