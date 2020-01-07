Tottenham monitor striker signed for club-record fee in 2018 - report

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly like the young Celtic marksman.

Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on Celtic hitman Odsonne Edouard, according to a report.

Jose Mourinho needs a new striker in North London this month after Harry Kane was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Tottenham's only alternatives to Kane are a 17-year-old Troy Parrott, and two wingers in the form of Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura.

And according to 90 Min, Spurs are monitoring the in-form Celtic striker who would be up for leaving Glasgow this month.

The report adds that the North Londoners could have competition from the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea and that Edouard is viewed as a 'viable alternative' to Moussa Dembele by all three.

Edouard cost the Hoops a club-record £9 million fee in the summer of 2018 and has netted 17 goals across all competitions this season.

Realistic?

Unless Tottenham stump up stupid money, which chairman Daniel Levy won't in January, then Celtic don't need to worry about losing the former Paris Saint-Germain youth.

Plus, the 21-year-old is a young and very capable striker, and one who probably doesn't want to spend the next few years being Kane's understudy.

On the surface it would seem like Spurs could tempt Edouard, but his first-team prospects would be dreadful and therefore Bhoys boss Neil Lennon shouldn't be overly worried by him jumping ship this month.