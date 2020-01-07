Tottenham Hotspur fans react to links with Ben White

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White.

Tottenham Hotspur supporters are excited by reports that they could sign Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sky Sports claim that White is on Tottenham’s radar, as Jose Mourinho’s side eye up defensive additions.

White has been on loan at Leeds United this term, and the centre-back’s calm performances have caught the eye.

Tottenham now are said to be believe that the 22-year-old could have the ability to improve their backline, which has been porous this term.

And Spurs fans are certainly excited by suggestions that White could be on their radar.

He’s brilliant — Manoamano (@Manoama89203646) January 6, 2020

Don’t know anything about him but Championship is full of guys that can play at the highest level. If you folks that watch Leeds and rate him, count me in. — zman11215 (@spurdawg1) January 6, 2020

He’s class.. sign sign sign — CharismaticKane04 (@CKane04) January 6, 2020

Very interesting player. — Olivier Misher (@OliverMisher) January 6, 2020

Very interesting player. — Olivier Misher (@OliverMisher) January 6, 2020

What an absolute baller. — steve singh (@steve_singh420) January 6, 2020

not going to lie he looked class vs arsenal tonight but this clip is hilarious — James Murphy (@JamesMu31992244) January 6, 2020

If White was to move to Spurs he would be making a big step up, but he could be an important addition.

Tottenham’s central defensive options have failed to live up to expectations this term, with both Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen showing signs of age.

White would freshen things up for the North London side, and his ability in possession could be very welcome, for a Spurs side who have been accused of playing too directly at times this term.