Tottenham Hotspur fans react to links with Ben White

Leeds United's Ben White during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Preston North End at Elland Road on December 26, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Tottenham Hotspur are said to be keen on Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White.

Ben White of Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur supporters are excited by reports that they could sign Ben White from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Sky Sports claim that White is on Tottenham’s radar, as Jose Mourinho’s side eye up defensive additions.

White has been on loan at Leeds United this term, and the centre-back’s calm performances have caught the eye.

 

Tottenham now are said to be believe that the 22-year-old could have the ability to improve their backline, which has been porous this term.

And Spurs fans are certainly excited by suggestions that White could be on their radar.

If White was to move to Spurs he would be making a big step up, but he could be an important addition.

Tottenham’s central defensive options have failed to live up to expectations this term, with both Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen showing signs of age.

White would freshen things up for the North London side, and his ability in possession could be very welcome, for a Spurs side who have been accused of playing too directly at times this term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

