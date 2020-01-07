Tottenham Hotspur fans put off after Thomas Lemar transfer update

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could be looking to make alternations to his side over the coming month.

Tottenham Hotspur fans feel that Thomas Lemar would be a good signing, but at the current price they believe he is over-priced.

The Independent claims that Spurs are considering moving for Lemar, who is available for around a £5 million loan fee.

It is the prospect of paying £51 million to take Lemar on a permanent fee that is putting Spurs fans off though.

And while some Tottenham fans believe that Lemar would be a good addition to their squad, others are put off by the potential fee involved.

60mil . Jog on. We're not getting done on this clown like they did. Way better options out there for that money. — Steven Bowen (@bowen9123) January 6, 2020

He tore us apart in champs league a couple of years ago, if we got that player, its a no brainer, but not sure how he’s progressed? — Andrew P Morgan (@AndrewPMorgan) January 6, 2020

60m is way too high — XaXou (@XaXou777) January 6, 2020

66m euros ? surely not , he's not worth 40m euros let alone 66m , much better options out there — saul tad (@tad_saul) January 6, 2020

He’s a great player but 66 mil, Jesus Christ — ᴀʟᴇx | Suspended AGAIN (@_10Kane2) January 6, 2020

Id genuinely rather get Nkoudou back — DepressionSZN (@Delegician) January 6, 2020

A bit high. €60 million?! — HeungMin7 (@HeungMin7) January 6, 2020

Lemar has struggled since moving to Atleti, but the French international could be a threat.

Lemar has plenty of pace and skill, and would enhance the quality of Spurs’s attack.

However, with Tottenham needing additions to come in and make an immediate impact there could be safer options than Lemar, as he has been so off form in recent times.