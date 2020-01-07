Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur fans put off after Thomas Lemar transfer update

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho could be looking to make alternations to his side over the coming month.

Tottenham Hotspur fans feel that Thomas Lemar would be a good signing, but at the current price they believe he is over-priced.

The Independent claims that Spurs are considering moving for Lemar, who is available for around a £5 million loan fee.

 

It is the prospect of paying £51 million to take Lemar on a permanent fee that is putting Spurs fans off though.

And while some Tottenham fans believe that Lemar would be a good addition to their squad, others are put off by the potential fee involved.

Lemar has struggled since moving to Atleti, but the French international could be a threat.

Lemar has plenty of pace and skill, and would enhance the quality of Spurs’s attack.

However, with Tottenham needing additions to come in and make an immediate impact there could be safer options than Lemar, as he has been so off form in recent times.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

