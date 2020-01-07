Tottenham fans react on Twitter to Emmanuel Adebayor linked with Aston Villa

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor has been touted to make a move to Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left stunned on Twitter after Aston Villa were linked with a move for their former player, Emmanuel Adebayor.

The Mirror have claimed that injury-hit Villa have been offered the chance to sign the ex-Spurs star on a free transfer this month.

It is said that Adebayor's name has been put forward to Villa manager Dean Smith as he searches for a striker following the season-ending injury to Wesley.

There are sections of the Spurs faithful who are stunned that Adebayor is still playing, whilst others feel sorry for Villa if a very unlikely deal does take place.

A lot has to happen for Adebayor to sign for Villa and it would be a massive surprise if Smith does accept his signature because he just simply isn't a Smith player.

As Spurs fans are well aware, whilst Adebayor possesses amazing talent, he does showcase this type of 'I don't care' body language.

Plus, he is now, 35, as the once Real Madrid man simply is unable to do it at England's top-level and a player that Villa should stay well clear of.

Either way, it will be interesting to see if the former Togo international will be offered to other Premier League clubs as he seemingly wants to make a return to English football.

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to those Adebyaor rumours:

He still plays football? pic.twitter.com/HDGrudP2Zl — All Out Tottenham (Jack) (@AllOutTHFC) January 5, 2020

Anything other then a loan deal requires you to clap him for him to actually run for his team. — Ricky Sacks (@RickSpur) January 5, 2020

Wut? He’s still playing? — Vishnu unni (@unni_tweetz) January 5, 2020

What the actual fxck??? — Sandro (@Sandro_GLC18) January 5, 2020

Unlucky Villa — Drew Maclean (@MacleanDrew) January 5, 2020

The words barge and pole spring to mind — Space monkey mafia (@Dave82883241) January 5, 2020

Oh Dear, stay away from the leach. — Shane Hotspur (@ShaneHotspur) January 5, 2020