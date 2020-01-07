Quick links

Tottenham fans react on Twitter to Emmanuel Adebayor linked with Aston Villa

Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa talks with Richard O'Kelly, Assistant Manager of Aston Villa during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on...
Ex-Tottenham Hotspur striker Emmanuel Adebayor has been touted to make a move to Aston Villa.

Emmanuel Adebayor of Istanbul Basaksehir during the UEFA Europa League Third Round Qualifier: Second Leg metch between Burnley and Istanbul Basaksehir at Turf Moor on August 16, 2018 in...

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left stunned on Twitter after Aston Villa were linked with a move for their former player, Emmanuel Adebayor. 

The Mirror have claimed that injury-hit Villa have been offered the chance to sign the ex-Spurs star on a free transfer this month. 

 

It is said that Adebayor's name has been put forward to Villa manager Dean Smith as he searches for a striker following the season-ending injury to Wesley.

There are sections of the Spurs faithful who are stunned that Adebayor is still playing, whilst others feel sorry for Villa if a very unlikely deal does take place.

A lot has to happen for Adebayor to sign for Villa and it would be a massive surprise if Smith does accept his signature because he just simply isn't a Smith player. 

Jack Cork of Burnley is challenged by Emmanuel Abebayor of Istanbul Basaksehir during the UEFA Europa League third round qualifier second leg between Burnley and Istanbul Basaksehir at...

As Spurs fans are well aware, whilst Adebayor possesses amazing talent, he does showcase this type of 'I don't care' body language.

Plus, he is now, 35, as the once Real Madrid man simply is unable to do it at England's top-level and a player that Villa should stay well clear of. 

Either way, it will be interesting to see if the former Togo international will be offered to other Premier League clubs as he seemingly wants to make a return to English football. 

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to those Adebyaor rumours: 

