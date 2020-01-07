Quick links

'Oh ffs', 'announce delete club': Some Spurs fans react to update shared by club

Giuseppe Labellarte
The FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to The Emirates FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on May 27, 2017 in London, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will meet Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round, should Spurs win their third-round replay.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho during the FA Cup Third Round match between Middlesbrough and Tottenham Hotspur at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough on Sunday 5th January 2020.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Should they win their third-round replay, Jose Mourinho's Spurs will meet fellow Premier League side Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

Tottenham were lacklustre in their meeting against Middlesbrough, falling behind to the Championship side despite Mourinho naming a strong line-up.

 

 

In the 50th minute, Ashley Fletcher ran on to George Saville's ball and slotted home to give Boro the lead against Spurs at the Riverside.

Lucas Moura levelled for Tottenham in the 61st minute with a fine header from Serge Aurier's cross but the visitors couldn't find a winner, hence a replay back at North London.

Southampton, who saw off Huddersfield in their tie, have beaten Tottenham in both of their last fixtures on the south coast (11v11), including on New Year's Day.

Ralph Hasenhuttl, Manager of Southampton celebrates his team's victory at full-time after the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at St Mary's Stadium on...

As such, there wasn't much enthusiasm about the prospect of facing Ralph Hasenhuttl's side again, not to mention yet another tie which sees Spurs on the road - and that's if they get the better of Boro in the first place.

Here is some of the fan reaction on social media:

