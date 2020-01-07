'Oh ffs', 'announce delete club': Some Spurs fans react to update shared by club

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur will meet Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round, should Spurs win their third-round replay.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have taken to Twitter to give their thoughts on the draw for the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Should they win their third-round replay, Jose Mourinho's Spurs will meet fellow Premier League side Southampton at St Mary's Stadium.

Tottenham were lacklustre in their meeting against Middlesbrough, falling behind to the Championship side despite Mourinho naming a strong line-up.

In the 50th minute, Ashley Fletcher ran on to George Saville's ball and slotted home to give Boro the lead against Spurs at the Riverside.

Lucas Moura levelled for Tottenham in the 61st minute with a fine header from Serge Aurier's cross but the visitors couldn't find a winner, hence a replay back at North London.

Southampton, who saw off Huddersfield in their tie, have beaten Tottenham in both of their last fixtures on the south coast (11v11), including on New Year's Day.

As such, there wasn't much enthusiasm about the prospect of facing Ralph Hasenhuttl's side again, not to mention yet another tie which sees Spurs on the road - and that's if they get the better of Boro in the first place.

Here is some of the fan reaction on social media:

Tough draw for Boro — James Murphy (@JamesMu31992244) 6 January 2020

My mood when Gazzaniga bumbles a 93rd minute James Ward-Prowse free kick into the net to lose. — Micah Kellner (@MicahKellner) 6 January 2020

Yet again, we’ve been drawn away pic.twitter.com/uJZAUGawwr — Joe (@JblincoTHFC) 6 January 2020

Never ever get a home tie ffs. We are definitely out — Mac (@Macaully_Moffat) 6 January 2020

So we going out either way basically — Toby Firth (@tottenhammad123) 6 January 2020

Announce Delete Club — COYS (@ethanwahlhaus) 6 January 2020

Not another away fixture — George (@georgethelegend) 6 January 2020

Always away wtf, when was our last home game draw? — The Wid•⚪️ (@WhiteSpurss) 6 January 2020

Announce L — jack (@TanguyTuesdays) 6 January 2020

PTSD — louie (@lbondboy1) 6 January 2020

Oh ffs — ben (not) davies (@bdavies_szn3) 6 January 2020