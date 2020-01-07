Tomb Raider: Pre-order these stunning Royal Mail stamps

Tomb Raider fans will want to pre-order these stunning Royal Mail stamps designed to celebrate Britain's impact on the gaming industry.

To celebrate Britain's contribution to the gaming industry, the Royal Mail is selling a bunch of stamps featuring classic titles such as the iconic Worms as well as Lemmings. Tomb Raider is another renowned series to be forever immortalised via neat little stamps, and below you can discover how to pre-order a souvenir sheet so you won't need to go on a globetrotting adventure in a desperate collector's hunt.

Before Nathan Drake came and stole the limelight as the video game industry's version of Indiana Jones, that title initially belonged to Lara Croft thanks to some of the best PS1 games of all time that are still fun to play despite their annoying cameras and outdated visuals.

Lara Croft has had a few busy years with her most recent trilogy having just culminated with the massively underappreciated Shadow Of The Tomb Raider. We desperately want to see more of her iconic self when the next-generation comes about, but for the meantime fans can add a neat Tomb Raider collectible to their possession by buying a souvenir sheet of stamps.

How to pre-order Tomb Raider Royal Mail stamps

You can pre-order a souvenir sheet of Tomb Raider Royal Mail stamps from the post service's website.

The Tomb Raider Collector's Sheet costs £11.40, and it includes ten miniature sheet stamps showing Lara Croft in action.

Aside from the Tomb Raider Collector's Sheet, you can also choose to buy a Limited Edition Gamer Collectors Pack for £14.95. There are only 2,500 of these available and it's a colourful collectible that comes in a silver case.

There is also a Video Games Presentation Pack that costs £14.25, as well as a framed set of stamps you can purchase for £29.99 to hang on your wall.

Click here to check out the full range of stamps available.

The Tomb Raider Collector's Sheet of stamps becomes available to own on January 21st.