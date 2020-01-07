Quick links

Liverpool

Premier League

'There goes our streak': Some Liverpool fans fume over announcement

Shane Callaghan
Referee Martin Atkinson during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on November 03, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Liverpool fans aren't happy with an announcement from the Premier League.

referee Martin Atkinson looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Crystal Palace at Emirates Stadium on October 27, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Liverpool fans on Twitter aren't happy with the announcement that Martin Atkinson will referee this weekend's trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

The veteran official has been assigned Saturday evening's visit to North London.

Atkinson has previously been at the centre of several VAR-related controversies that went against Liverpool.

He chalked off Roberto Firmino's seemingly-legitimate goal at Aston Villa earlier in the season while working on VAR duties, while the same referee overlooked a potential foul on Divock Origi in the build-up to Manchester United opening the scoring against the Reds at Old Trafford in October.

 

He is certainly not the most popular figure among fans of the Champions League winners.

And here's how they reacted to him being given Saturday's clash at Tottenham.

In truth, Atkinson might not influence the game at all because Liverpool, at the moment, are a much better side than the Lilywhites.

Klopp's side haven't lost a Premier League game in over 12 months and they're very, very good value for their 13-point lead at the top of the table.

Of course, Jose Mourinho has a number of very capable of Spurs stars at his disposal but, in terms of form and talent, Liverpool should have too much.

Sadio Mane of Liverpool argues with match referee Martin Atkinson after Marcus Rashford of Manchester United goal is given after a VAR review for a potential foul by Victor Lindelof on...

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

