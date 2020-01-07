'There goes our streak': Some Liverpool fans fume over announcement

Liverpool fans aren't happy with an announcement from the Premier League.

Liverpool fans on Twitter aren't happy with the announcement that Martin Atkinson will referee this weekend's trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

The veteran official has been assigned Saturday evening's visit to North London.

Atkinson has previously been at the centre of several VAR-related controversies that went against Liverpool.

He chalked off Roberto Firmino's seemingly-legitimate goal at Aston Villa earlier in the season while working on VAR duties, while the same referee overlooked a potential foul on Divock Origi in the build-up to Manchester United opening the scoring against the Reds at Old Trafford in October.

He is certainly not the most popular figure among fans of the Champions League winners.

And here's how they reacted to him being given Saturday's clash at Tottenham.

Ohh Jesus — Liverpool 001 (@NickSalesGuru) January 6, 2020

There goes our streak☹️ — Alejandro Soto (@ASotoHandal) January 6, 2020

Oh ffs — Ryan Boomer (@boomer_ryan) January 6, 2020

Shameful decisions incoming.. — Fandi Pérez (@FandiPerez) January 6, 2020

Lord, what have we done to deserve this again? — Mel Mboma♥️❤️ (@MelMboma) January 6, 2020

Ffs what bad thing did we do in a previous life to be inflicted so much with martin atkinson!! — mary reidy (@Maryreidy_64) January 6, 2020

Damn! Hate this guy! — RVK (@RVKPOOL) January 6, 2020

In truth, Atkinson might not influence the game at all because Liverpool, at the moment, are a much better side than the Lilywhites.

Klopp's side haven't lost a Premier League game in over 12 months and they're very, very good value for their 13-point lead at the top of the table.

Of course, Jose Mourinho has a number of very capable of Spurs stars at his disposal but, in terms of form and talent, Liverpool should have too much.