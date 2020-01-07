'Still can't believe we sold him': Leeds fans react as £5.5m star pays visit

The big Swede was a popular player at Leeds United, but not with Marcelo Bielsa.

Pontus Jansson seemingly made a trip to the Emirates Stadium to watch his former Leeds United colleagues on Monday night.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were dumped out of the FA Cup by an Arsenal side that earned a narrow 1-0 win despite being second best for much of the game.

Jansson, who joined Brentford in a £5.5 million deal from Leeds last summer [The Mirror], was present in North London to watch his old team-mates post a brave and heroic performance, according to Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Sweden international's departure divided fans of the Elland Road club.

Many sided with Bielsa over wanting to get rid of Jansson, though many more adored the big centre-back who had been an overall popular figure in West Yorkshire since his arrival in 2016.

And here's how the Leeds' faithful reacted to him coming to watch his mates at the Emirates.

Still can’t believe we sold him for that pathetic fee! What ever the issues, that was terrible business! — James Jaffray (@jaffacakes1984) January 6, 2020

I’ve always said I missed him pic.twitter.com/tbXv6g88IA — Archielufc (@archiedowns03) January 6, 2020

Pontus — Tom Statham (@kavaliers_tom) January 6, 2020

Rate that — Archie Lawes (@ArchieLawes14) January 6, 2020

Love Pontus mannnn — Ziffy (@NZiffy) January 6, 2020

Still love Pontus. Feel we've upgraded but would love to see him back. — Darragh Cunningham (@DarraghC81) January 6, 2020

Our magic man.

Once Leeds.

Always Leeds. pic.twitter.com/SRRM2bXPXC — Mitchell Emmerson (@MitchellEmmers2) January 6, 2020

Kidnap him. Bring him back. — Andy (@_G_Loken) January 6, 2020

Once you've been Leeds....... — BecchioWellPlaced (@RyanLUFC91) January 6, 2020

It's testament to Ben White that Jansson hasn't really been missed.

He was arguably Leeds' best centre-back last season, but White has been a revelation since joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer and it's really quite remarkable that the Swede's departure hasn't had a detrimental effect on the team.