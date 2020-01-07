Quick links

'Still can't believe we sold him': Leeds fans react as £5.5m star pays visit

Leeds United's Swedish defender Pontus Jansson (L) tries to block an attempt from Leicester City's Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho during the English League Cup fourth round football...
The big Swede was a popular player at Leeds United, but not with Marcelo Bielsa.

Pontus Jansson seemingly made a trip to the Emirates Stadium to watch his former Leeds United colleagues on Monday night.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were dumped out of the FA Cup by an Arsenal side that earned a narrow 1-0 win despite being second best for much of the game.

Jansson, who joined Brentford in a £5.5 million deal from Leeds last summer [The Mirror], was present in North London to watch his old team-mates post a brave and heroic performance, according to Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post.

The Sweden international's departure divided fans of the Elland Road club.

 

Many sided with Bielsa over wanting to get rid of Jansson, though many more adored the big centre-back who had been an overall popular figure in West Yorkshire since his arrival in 2016.

And here's how the Leeds' faithful reacted to him coming to watch his mates at the Emirates.

It's testament to Ben White that Jansson hasn't really been missed.

He was arguably Leeds' best centre-back last season, but White has been a revelation since joining on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion last summer and it's really quite remarkable that the Swede's departure hasn't had a detrimental effect on the team.

