Spy Racers season 2: Seven Fast & Furious crossovers we want to see in the sequel

Fast and Furious: Spy Racers has recently landed on Netflix.

In 2021, the Fast & Furious franchise will turn 20 years old and yet the rip-roaring series is arguably enjoying its best success yet.

Not only is a ninth film in the main franchise on its way in 2020 but 2019 also saw the first spin-off film in the Fast franchise in the form of Hobbs & Shaw.

But the franchise is far from limited to the big screen as the newly released animated TV show, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, goes to show.

The new TV series made its debut on December 26th, 2019 over on Netflix and fans who have binged the series are already calling for another batch of episodes.

SEE ALSO: Netflix fans call for Alexa and Katie season 4

What is Fast & Furious: Spy Racers about?

Fast & Furious: Spy Racers tells the story of Tony Toretto, the younger cousin of the franchise's lead Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel).

Tony and his gang of misfit street racer friends are recruited by a secretive government agency with the aim of infiltrating racing-themed crime organisation known as SH1FT3R.

Seven cameo crossovers we'd love to see

Much to the surprise of the show's fans, Vin Diesel himself makes an animated appearance in the show as the franchise lead Dominic Toretto and as a result, speculation has started to grow about potential other cameo appearances that could make their way into the Spy Racer series.

Dominic Toretto's gang

Mia Toretto, Letty Ortiz, Roman Pearce and Tej Parker.

With Dominic Toretto himself featuring in the series, it would be the perfect expansion of the show to give cameo appearances to the other members of Toretto's gang, possibly as a way of showing the Spy Racers just how far they've got to go in order to reach the same level as Dom and co.

Hobbs and Shaw

Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw

Fresh from their exploits in the spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, including the two titans of the Fast & Furious franchise in Spy Racers would no doubt be a huge crowd-pleaser. The biggest obstacle, of course, would be the sizable cost of including Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jason Statham but then the same could be said for any of these potential cameos.

Cipher

With Charlize Theron's Cipher set to return in Fast and Furious 9, the Spy Racer series could prove to be an excellent way of showing the threat that Cipher poses. And there's a perfect opportunity to insert Theron's character as the head of the mysterious SH1FT3R organisation.

Is a second season heading our way?

At the time of writing, Netflix has not yet announced whether Fast & Furious: Spy Racers will be returning for a second season.

However, given the fact that Fast & Furious 9 is releasing this year and there are plans for a 10th film to conclude the franchise, there's certainly room for more animated action if the audience figures impress the Netflix big-wigs.