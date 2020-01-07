Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Good call', 'he's balling': Some Spurs fans react to club update on 'tenacious' 21-year-old

Giuseppe Labellarte
George Marsh #53 of Tottenham Hotspur stands over Fabio Borini #11 of AC Milan in the second half during the International Champions Cup 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium on July 31, 2018 in...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur academy ace George Marsh will now be away from Spurs on loan until the end of the season.

George Marsh of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Blackburn Rovers at The Lamex Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Stevenage, England.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have been commenting on Twitter about Spurs academy ace George Marsh, who has extended his loan with Leyton Orient until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined the League Two outfit in August, originally agreeing a loan deal until January, and has gone on to make 18 appearances so far (official Orient website).

 

 

Marsh's efforts have been crucial in helping the East London club remain clear of the bottom two in their first season back in the Football League, an eight-point gap currently between themselves and 23rd-placed Stevenage.

The Tottenham youngster - described as a "tenacious, tough-tackling holding midfielder" on the official Spurs website - signed a new contract at Spurs in June last year which will take him until the summer of 2021 (Football London), showing he is highly rated within the Spurs setup.

Here is what some of the Lilywhites faithful said on social media following the club's announcement on their channel:

Marsh made his senior debut for Tottenham during the 2018 pre-season tour of the United States before making his competitive first-team debut as a second-half substitute during the 7-0 win at Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup a year ago.

George Marsh of Tottenham Hotspur controls the ball during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Swansea City at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on November 2, 2018 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch