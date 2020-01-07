Some Leeds United fans react to Robbie Gotts' performance

Leeds youngster had a memorable debut.

Leeds United youngster Robbie Gotts made his long awaited first team debut for the club last night.

After 29 games as an unused substitute, Gotts got his start on the big stage, away at Arsenal.

He did himself proud too, contributing to a dominant first half performance at The Emirates.

Gotts, 20, had two shots at goal, but missed the target both times.

He was taken off on 59 minutes with manager Marcelo Bielsa bringing on the more experienced Stuart Dallas in his place.

While his debut lacked a signature moment he would have wanted, this was an encouraging display from the Whites youngster.

More opportunities should be forthcoming, his versatility to feature in midfield, on the wing and at full-back gives him a shot of becoming a favourite of Marcelo Bielsa in years to come.

Leeds supporters were impressed with his contribution, considering it was his debut and the standard of player he was going up against...

Brilliant player is Gotts hope he can get a decent run of games for run in #lufc — Gary Wilson (@WilsonLeeds84) January 6, 2020

Great 60 mins for Gotts, going far that lad #lufc — Ashley Vercammen (@__AMV__) January 6, 2020

Gotts looking his age a bit here but what a game to make your debut. Much more to come from him though. #lufc — D. F. (@DomLeeds1919) January 6, 2020

How well is Robbie Gotts playing!

#LUFC — Winks (@winkiewinx) January 6, 2020

He's waited and waited, but Robbie Gotts is certainly looking the part in this match. #LUFC #ARSLEE #FACup — Mark Bateman (@MGB8man) January 6, 2020

Gotts not looking out of place #LUFC — Mickey T (@MickeyT84LUFC) January 6, 2020