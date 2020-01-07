Quick links

Some Leeds United fans react to Robbie Gotts' performance

Dan Coombs
Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal makes a break past Robbie Gotts of Leeds United during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal FC and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020...
Leeds youngster had a memorable debut.

Leeds United youngster Robbie Gotts made his long awaited first team debut for the club last night.

After 29 games as an unused substitute, Gotts got his start on the big stage, away at Arsenal.

He did himself proud too, contributing to a dominant first half performance at The Emirates.

Gotts, 20, had two shots at goal, but missed the target both times. 

 

He was taken off on 59 minutes with manager Marcelo Bielsa bringing on the more experienced Stuart Dallas in his place.

While his debut lacked a signature moment he would have wanted, this was an encouraging display from the Whites youngster.

More opportunities should be forthcoming, his versatility to feature in midfield, on the wing and at full-back gives him a shot of becoming a favourite of Marcelo Bielsa in years to come.

Nicolas Pepe of Arsenal takes on Robbie Gotts of Leeds during the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at Emirates Stadium on January 06, 2020 in London, England.

Leeds supporters were impressed with his contribution, considering it was his debut and the standard of player he was going up against...

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

