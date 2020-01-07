Some Everton fans in disagreement over links with European attacker

Carlo Ancelotti will surely dip into the January transfer window following Everton's humiliating FA Cup defeat.

Everton supporters on Twitter are in disagreement over their links with Real Madrid playmaker, James Rodriquez, and whether they will secure his services.

The Mirror have claimed that Everton are keen on Rodriquez's services, with manager Carlo Ancelotti, who worked with him in Madrid, backing a loan move for the 28-year-old.

This is perhaps the big-name signing that the Everton supporters were hoping they would be able to attract when they first appointed Ancelotti.

But the Goodison Park faithful are trying to work out whether or not they will be able to land such an ambitious target, especially this month.

There's no doubt that the Toffees are in need of some fresh faces given how their season has panned out and given the results and performances they have produced recently, especially that humiliating FA Cup defeat to their neighbours.

That loss is perhaps the last straw for some Everton players as a talent like Rodriquez, who has 22 goals on the international stage for Columbia [transfermarkt], would help transform them in massive ways.

Everton fans understand that a lot has to happen this month, or even in the summer for their board to land the Madrid playmaker.

But if they do then it'll just show the pulling power their manager has and it'll lift the mood around an already gloomy Goodison Park.

Here are Everton fans reacting to those Rodriquez rumours:

James Rodriguez stills seems like a player who is far out of Everton’s reach, but new stories are interestingly adding more fuel to the fire.



Think he’d add a great creative spark to the Toffees attack, *if* Everton can convince him to join. #efc — Elliott Cuff (@CuffWrites) January 6, 2020

I mean is this genuinely happening, mate? Like, we’re actually going for players of this caliber? I’m still letting it sink in that Carlo is our manager — Chris Lindsay (@cclindsay8662) January 4, 2020

A loan would be a good move, see how he gets on. Had plenty of injury issues over the past couple of years — Aide Dews (@AidyDews) January 5, 2020

we need him and another 10 players with bottle and skill — Cllr Geoff Pearl (@geoffpearlgeoff) January 5, 2020

After todays showing it wont happen — Yaksu (@Yaksu13) January 5, 2020

From the same paper who said moyes nailed on wouldnt believe that paper for a second — Dave b (@Davebefc) January 4, 2020

