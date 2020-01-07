Some Barnsley fans respond after Leeds-linked Cauley Woodrow issues social media update

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing the nine-goal Barnsley striker.

The Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow has issued an injury update on social media - as rumours of a move Leeds United refuse to cease.

Woodrow's absence from Barnsley's defeat against Derby County on Thursday coincided with talk of Leeds interest.

His manager, Gerhard Struber, later explained that the Tykes' number nine would be missing for two-to-three weeks - but denied any knowledge of a possible transfer.

Nevertheless, The Sun reported on Sunday that Leeds are keen on Woodrow, who had - until now - remained silent.

And the following message saw the Reds' joint-leading scorer inundated with replies from Barnsley fans concerned, not only about his fitness, but that he could be jumping ship...

Which lads though Cauley ours or someone else’s? If Mowatt goes to Charlton we’ll need you more than ever — Clare (@Clare231965) January 7, 2020

Superb.. make sure it's in a reds shirt sir.. — Matt Green (@ukmdg76) January 7, 2020

But you've signed for Leeds? https://t.co/jdeDnwYQ9u — Tyler Greenhough (@tyketyler16) January 7, 2020

Love rumours about you going for a medical at Leeds when ya injured. YOU REDS!! come back stronger than ever cauley lad — Rhys atkinson (@Rhysatkinson7) January 7, 2020

lucasjackeaton Are you Gunna Leeds or staying _tiny_01_ U staying at barnsley?? notnoah2007_ Don’t go to Leeds bro it’s not worth it you’ll get no game time kellytbarnsleyfc Hope so lad.. n hope you are keeping a red shirt on not white..

Woodrow has 18 months left on his contract at Barnsley, although the Reds have an option to extend his stay until June 2022.

That leaves the Oakwell club in a strong negotiating position should an approach arrive from Leeds or any other club.

It is 18 months since Leeds' last paid permanent transfer, discounting academy recruits.