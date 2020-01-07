Quick links

Some Barnsley fans respond after Leeds-linked Cauley Woodrow issues social media update

A general view of Oakwell stadium during the pre season friendly at Oakwell Stadium between Barnsley and Huddersfield Town on July 22, 2017 in Barnsley, England.
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing the nine-goal Barnsley striker.

Cauley Woodrow of Barnsley celebrates scoring his sides second goalk during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Barnsley at Ewood Park on November 23, 2019 in...

The Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow has issued an injury update on social media - as rumours of a move Leeds United refuse to cease.

Woodrow's absence from Barnsley's defeat against Derby County on Thursday coincided with talk of Leeds interest.

 

His manager, Gerhard Struber, later explained that the Tykes' number nine would be missing for two-to-three weeks - but denied any knowledge of a possible transfer.

Nevertheless, The Sun reported on Sunday that Leeds are keen on Woodrow, who had - until now - remained silent.

And the following message saw the Reds' joint-leading scorer inundated with replies from Barnsley fans concerned, not only about his fitness, but that he could be jumping ship...

lucasjackeaton

Are you Gunna Leeds or staying

_tiny_01_

U staying at barnsley??

notnoah2007_

Don’t go to Leeds bro it’s not worth it you’ll get no game time

kellytbarnsleyfc

Hope so lad.. n hope you are keeping a red shirt on not white..

 

Woodrow has 18 months left on his contract at Barnsley, although the Reds have an option to extend his stay until June 2022.

That leaves the Oakwell club in a strong negotiating position should an approach arrive from Leeds or any other club.

It is 18 months since Leeds' last paid permanent transfer, discounting academy recruits.

